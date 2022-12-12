American Hospital Dubai opens new full-fledged paediatric centre
The centre offers a comprehensive range of world-class treatments and care for newborns, infants, children, and adolescents in a family-centered environment
American Hospital Dubai is pleased to announce the opening of its new paediatric division, the American Children Center. Led by Western-Board-certified paediatricians, the centre offers the most advanced and comprehensive range of treatments for newborns, infants, children, and adolescents.
The American Children Center, located on the second floor of the hospital's main building, offers a highly personalised treatment for each child, ensuring they receive the best quality care and attention in a customised, family-centered, child-friendly environment.
One of the main features of the children centre is the provision of the paediatric sub-specialties on one site including Gastroenterology, Cardiology, Nephrology, Neurology, Pulmonology, Psychiatry, Surgery, Orthopaedics, Allergies and Neurorehabilitation in addition to Paediatric Urgent Care, General paediatric and pharmacy.
Moreover, the centre will be supported by a multi-disciplinary team of professionals including paediatric endocrine, paediatric hematology/oncology, paediatric speech, psychology, physiotherapy and occupational therapy, to support all the aspects of children needs.
Paediatric ENT, Dental and Ophthalmology consultations and treatments will be available from March 1, 2023.
American Hospital Dubai is the only private healthcare entity providing such comprehensive paediatrics benefits, as well as Paediatric Intensive Care Centre and tertiary level Neonatal Intensive Care Unit; the intensive units are led by four western-trained paediatric intensivists to ensure the ability of managing children whatever the severity of their illnesses.
American Hospital Dubai's world-class expertise and family-oriented care values have helped its paediatric department grow into a full-fledged centre, marking another milestone for the hospital in its commitment to medical excellence.