American Hospital Dubai leads region’s innovation with first Hybrid Cath Lab and advanced cancer treatments

The Hybrid Cath Lab and the Varian TrueBeam linear accelerators for advanced radiotherapy are game changers in enhancing clinical excellence and patient care outcomes

American Hospital Dubai, a leader in medical excellence and innovation, announced the acquisition of the region's first Hybrid Cath Lab, an advanced imaging and interventional system, and the Varian TrueBeam linear accelerators, next-generation radiotherapy technologies, at Arab Health 2026.

Arab Health, the Middle East’s premier healthcare event, is being held at the World Expo Centre from February 9-12, 2026.

American Hospital Dubai’s acquisition of the Hybrid Cath Lab and Varian TrueBeam linear accelerators from Varian Medical Systems, a Siemens Healthineers company, is the latest milestone in its strategic partnership with Siemens Healthineers, a healthcare leader specialising in medical technology and medical imaging.

The Hybrid Cath Lab is an advanced system that seamlessly integrates the features of a cardiac catheterisation laboratory with the sterile environment and equipment of an operating room. Catheterisation involves a cardiologist performing minimally invasive tests and procedures to diagnose and treat cardiovascular diseases, followed by a surgical procedure in an operating room. A Hybrid Cath Lab enables both procedures to be performed on a single table in a single room as a single procedure.

Central to this integration of functions is the sliding Computer Tomography (CT) system, an advanced imaging setup that moves along floor rails in the room to the patient’s table, enabling clinicians to transition between detailed 3D diagnostic imaging and real-time intervention without moving the patient to another room. The result is faster clinical decisions, greater accuracy and increased patient safety and recovery.

The Hybrid Cath Lab system supports a broad spectrum of advanced clinical applications, including interventional radiology (IR), cardiac and vascular interventions, neurosurgical procedures, and complex hybrid operating room (OR) surgeries. This milestone reaffirms American Hospital Dubai’s commitment to bringing cutting-edge medical technology to the region to advance clinical excellence.

American Hospital Dubai has also expanded its cancer care capabilities by deploying two high-energy Varian TrueBeam linear accelerators, each fully equipped with advanced radiotherapy technologies, including Surface Guided Radiation Therapy (SGRT), RapidArc®️ treatment delivery, HyperSight imaging, and the Eclipse, Treatment Planning System (TPS).

These systems deliver highly precise, efficient, and personalised radiation therapy, further supported by comprehensive brachytherapy treatment capabilities for a wide range of oncological indications.

Together, these strategic investments reinforce American Hospital Dubai’s leadership in advancing integrated healthcare technologies in the region, improving clinical outcomes, and supporting the delivery of precision-driven, minimally invasive care.

Welcoming the hospital’s expanded treatment capabilities, Sherif Beshara, group CEO of American Hospital Dubai, said: “We are continually driven by our core mission: to provide the highest-quality treatments and care to our patients, and this means we make the right technology investments to achieve the desired patient care outcomes. The Hybrid Cath Lab and our expanded capabilities in advanced cancer care systems are integral to this mission and demonstrate our commitment to delivering tangible healthcare results.”