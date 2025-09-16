American Hospital Dubai introduces the Da Vinci SP robotic surgery system to the Middle East, Africa and Eastern Europe

Offering single-cut maximum precision and faster recovery, American Hospital Dubai marks a new era of surgical innovation, solidifying the UAE’s position on the global healthcare map

Partner Content Share:









Follow us



American Hospital Dubai has become the first hospital in the Middle East, Africa, and Eastern Europe to employ the Da Vinci SP (Single Port) robotic surgical system, setting a new standard for healthcare innovation.

American Hospital Dubai, which has consistently demonstrated an early adopter approach, has once again introduced a state-of-the-art facility to the region with the Da Vinci SP, enabling its surgeons to achieve superior and precise surgical outcomes.

The advanced Da Vinci SP enables ultra-precision in performing complex procedures due to its single-port design. Only one incision is needed to carry out the surgery, use instruments, the endoscope, and perform other procedures, unlike other methods that require multiple incisions. This leads to patients experiencing less pain, minimal scarring, a faster recovery, and better outcomes.

Dr Hatem Moussa, chief of surgery and robotics at American Hospital Dubai, said: “The DaVinci SP system is a game-changer. All it takes is one incision, less trauma, faster healing with unmatched precision.”

American Hospital Dubai has carried out over 2,500 successful robotic surgeries, pioneering the adoption of the latest robotic technology and establishing an impressive track record. It was the first hospital in the region to introduce the 4th generation Da Vinci Robotic System and has continued to lead in robotic surgeries, achieving several firsts in bringing the most advanced systems to the UAE.

Sherif Beshara, CEO of American Hospital Dubai, said: “Being first across the Middle East, Africa, and Eastern Europe to bring the Da Vinci SP reflects American Hospital Dubai’s mission to shape the future of healthcare whilst advancing Dubai’s status as a global centre for medical excellence.”