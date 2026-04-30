American Hospital Dubai Ushers in New Era of Scar-Minimizing Breast Surgery in the Region

It is the only hospital in the Middle East to offer the da Vinci SP Surgical System for minimally invasive breast surgery

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American Hospital Dubai crossed another milestone in robotic surgery with its use of the da Vinci SP Surgical System for breast reconstructive surgery. This advanced technology helps surgeons perform highly complex procedures through a small incision, leaving no visible scars.

The da Vinci SP Surgical system is the only robotic platform authorised by the FDA for breast surgery. Robotic surgery with the da Vinci SP Surgical system is part of a global shift towards minimally invasive techniques, precision surgery and improved quality of life after cancer treatment.

American Hospital Dubai is the first and only hospital in the region to offer patients exclusive access to this advanced surgical capability, powered by unique technology. The region’s first scar-minimising breast surgery using the da Vinci SP Surgical System was performed by Dr Marian Khatib, consultant oncoplastic breast surgeon and chief of the Breast Cancer Centre, American Hospital Dubai. Dr Khatib has extensive experience in oncoplastic and reconstructive breast surgery, focusing on innovative surgical techniques.

The da Vinci SP system has several advantages over traditional breast surgery, which often involves making scarring incisions on the breast. The da Vinci SP Surgical System, on the other hand, requires only tiny incisions that barely show post-surgery.

The da Vinci system’s state-of-the-art features include camera-guided visuals and ultra-advanced instruments mounted on robotic arms with enhanced 3D vision. The camera and instruments are inserted through the tiny incision, enabling the surgeon to control the robotic arms with absolute precision via enhanced 3D vision. This helps maintain healthy blood flow to the breast and nipple tissue, unlike conventional breast surgery, where blood flow is compromised.

The result is exceptional accuracy and minimal tissue trauma, delivering an excellent cosmetic outcome without compromising safety.

The da Vinci SP Surgical System is uniquely suited to perform the Nipple-Sparing Mastectomy, which preserves the nipple while gently removing breast tissue and maintaining the skin and the natural breast shape. The procedure also enables subsequent breast reconstruction within the same surgical time window, using implants or tissue expanders.

The key benefits for patients undergoing breast surgery with the da Vinci System include a virtually scar-free breast, less trauma to surrounding tissue, reduced pain, a faster recovery and optimal sensory retention. The patient gets natural-looking results and improved cosmetic satisfaction.

Early clinical studies on the efficacy of the da Vinci SP Surgical System have shown low complication rates, excellent cancer control outcomes and high levels of patient satisfaction. Additionally, the technique is used only in medically suitable patients, ensuring that safety is never compromised.

American Hospital Dubai’s state-of-the-art Breast Cancer Centre offers the most advanced oncological treatment and care services, including intensive counselling and risk-management methods, in line with the latest developments in cancer care.

Additionally, American Hospital Dubai's Centre of Excellence in Robotic Surgery (COERS) is the region’s first private healthcare facility to receive accreditation from the US-based Surgical Review Corporation (SRC). This recognition underscores American Hospital Dubai's commitment to delivering the highest standards of robotic medical care in the UAE and the region, with a mission, vision, and culture focused on patient safety and the best possible outcomes.

Dr Marian Khatib, consultant oncoplastic breast surgeon and chief of Breast Cancer Centre, American Hospital Dubai, said: “American Hospital Dubai took a leading position in Dubai’s robotic surgery era when we were the first to employ the da Vinci robotic systems in 2020, and we continue to be at the forefront. “The da Vinci Surgical System’s scar-minimising breast surgery is another step in our journey towards surgical excellence. We are proud of our commitment to using the most advanced medical technology to ensure our patients receive the highest-quality care.”