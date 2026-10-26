American Hospital Dubai and HEI Global Health partner to advance AI-powered revenue cycle management

American Hospital Dubai named inaugural alpha partner for RevOptix™, HEI Global Health's next-generation revenue cycle and patient accounting intelligence platform

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American Hospital Dubai ("AHD"), one of the Middle East's premier private healthcare providers and a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, and HEI Global Health ("HEI"), a global healthcare technology and consulting company, today announced a strategic partnership to jointly build and implement RevOptix™, HEI's AI-powered revenue cycle and patient accounting intelligence platform, while establishing American Hospital Dubai as the inaugural alpha partner for the solution.

Under the agreement, HEI will deploy its Revenue Cycle Software Suite to help American Hospital Dubai improve financial performance, streamline revenue cycle operations and enhance the patient financial experience through artificial intelligence, workflow automation, predictive analytics and real-time operational intelligence.

As the inaugural RevOptix alpha partner, American Hospital Dubai will leverage its expertise and collaborate directly with HEI's product, engineering and executive leadership teams to jointly build and validate new capabilities in a live healthcare environment. The partnership will help shape future product innovation while providing AHD with early access to next-generation technologies.

"At American Hospital Dubai, we are committed to leveraging innovative technologies that enhance both operational performance and the patient experience," said Sherif Beshara, group CEO of American Hospital Dubai. "Working together with HEI Global Health allows us to contribute our operational expertise while helping build solutions that will shape the future of revenue cycle management and create meaningful value for healthcare organisations."

“American Hospital Dubai’s commitment to innovation and operational excellence makes it an ideal alpha partner for RevOptix and an important part of HEI Global Health’s Middle East strategy,” said Aaron Habben, CEO of HEI Global Health. “This partnership provides HEI with valuable real-world operational insights that can help advance our AI-powered revenue cycle solutions, deliver measurable results to healthcare organisations throughout the region and support HEI’s continued global growth.”

The organisations will collaborate on continuous product innovation, real-world validation and AI-driven capabilities that improve operational visibility, automate revenue cycle workflows and strengthen financial performance.

Beyond software implementation, the partnership includes joint customer success initiatives, industry thought leadership, research and best-practice sharing, creating a model for collaboration between healthcare providers and technology innovators to advance intelligent revenue cycle management.

For more information, visit: www.ahdubai.com