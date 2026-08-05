American Hospital Dubai and Abbott sign MoU to bring the first next-generation early cancer-detection technology to the UAE

American Hospital Dubai is the first private healthcare provider in Dubai to introduce such advanced solutions for early-stage cancer detection

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American Hospital Dubai, a regional leader in benchmark healthcare and innovative medical solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global healthcare leader Abbott to promote the advancement of innovative early cancer detection capabilities in the UAE.

The advanced early detection technologies will exponentially elevate the country’s diagnostic excellence, enabling individuals to benefit from innovative solutions. American Hospital is the first private healthcare entity in Dubai to introduce such an advanced early-stage cancer detection solution.

The collaboration reiterates the shared vision, values and commitment of the two leading entities transforming healthcare to deliver the most advanced healthcare solutions to people.

American Hospital Dubai is a leading healthcare institution in the UAE and the wider region, renowned for its patient-centred care, underpinned by clinical excellence, advanced diagnostics, innovation and evidence-based treatments. Abbott, a global healthcare leader, offers a broad portfolio of life-changing technologies spanning diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals, and branded generic medicines, driven by its mission to help people live healthier, fuller lives.

Early cancer detection is critical to improving cancer care and management, and the introduction of these advanced, high-level early detection technologies is a significant advantage for the UAE. It will enable the country to fast-track its national cancer care objectives, including reducing cancer mortality through early detection.

Sherif Beshara, group CEO of American Hospital Dubai, welcomed the collaboration. “We are extremely pleased to partner with Abbott to usher in a new chapter for cancer diagnostics in the UAE. Early detection is critical to improving cancer care outcomes, and our partnership with Abbott to introduce these advanced detection technologies will help the UAE reach many new milestones in delivering effective cancer care.”