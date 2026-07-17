Aesthetic and wellness treatments in the UAE: The Novomed approach in 2026

As beauty and wellness converge, Novomed focuses on personalised treatments that connect skin health, preventive care and long-term wellbeing

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The way people in the UAE think about looking and feeling their best is changing. Aesthetic treatments and wellness care, once seen as two separate pursuits, are merging into a single conversation - and Novomed, the UAE’s largest anti-aging provider, is at the forefront of that shift.

As residents across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the wider Emirates seek out clinics that treat skin and body together, Novomed’s philosophy stands out: healthy skin and a healthy body are deeply connected. Its multidisciplinary teams design personalised plans spanning skin, hydration, nutrition, hormones and long-term wellbeing.

Why aesthetics and wellness are merging in the UAE

The convergence of beauty and wellness is a global movement, but it has taken particular hold in the UAE. The country’s health and wellness market was valued at around $19 billion in 2024, according to IMARC Group, while the global medical aesthetics market is growing close to 12 per cent a year. The visible signs of ageing - dull skin, fatigue, lost firmness - are often driven by internal factors such as hydration, sleep and hormones, which is exactly what Novomed’s integrated model was built to address.

The aesthetic treatments most in demand at Novomed

Injectable treatments remain the most requested, and the trend has shifted firmly toward subtle, natural-looking results. The most notable growth, however, is in regenerative skin treatments. Skin boosters and polynucleotides - sometimes called salmon DNA injections - improve the skin’s hydration, texture and quality at a cellular level, fuelling the popular “glass skin” trend.

“What I see most in clinic now is a desire for skin that looks healthy rather than ‘done,’” says Dr Nibras Al Doori, family medicine Specialist and Aesthetic Dermatologist at Novomed. “Treatments like skin boosters and polynucleotides work with the skin’s own biology, improving quality from within rather than simply masking concerns on the surface.”

Longevity, IV therapy and preventive wellness

On the wellness side, one idea has reshaped the conversation: biological age. Novomed’s longevity check-ups look beyond a standard blood test, mapping metabolism, inflammation, hormones and vitamin levels, then translating the findings into a personalised plan. Industry estimates value the GCC’s longevity market at between $9 billion and $13 billion, with the UAE holding the largest share. IV therapy features too, always assessment-led rather than one-size-fits-all.

“Knowing your biological age changes the conversation from how you look to how you are ageing,” explains Dr Al Doori. “When we see what a patient’s bloodwork is telling us, we can act early rather than waiting for problems to appear.”

Medical weight loss and women’s hormone health

Two areas once kept separate from the beauty conversation are now central to it. Novomed treats medical weight management - including GLP-1 treatments - and women’s hormone health, from PCOS to perimenopause, as supervised medical care built on assessment, monitoring and follow-up, with flexible in-clinic and at-home consultation options.

Why patients choose Novomed

As the UAE’s largest anti-aging provider, with clinics across the Emirates, Novomed combines experienced, multidisciplinary doctors with a holistic, evidence-based approach that treats skin, body and long-term health as one.

Frequently asked questions

Are skin boosters and polynucleotides safe?

When performed by a qualified medical professional, they are generally well tolerated. At Novomed, every treatment begins with a consultation and skin assessment to confirm suitability.

Where can I get aesthetic and wellness treatments in the UAE?

Novomed offers integrated aesthetic and wellness care across its clinics throughout the Emirates, with personalised plans tailored to each patient.

To find out which treatments are right for you, book a consultation with Novomed’s medical team at a clinic near you.