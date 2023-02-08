Abu Dhabi to roll out remote healthcare services for people of determination

Pilot phase of the telehealth initiative proposal will be implemented for six weeks, after which an evaluation will be conducted

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 8 Feb 2023, 7:53 PM

A new initiative for providing healthcare services to People of Determination through a remote care platform will soon be introduced in Abu Dhabi, according to authorities.

The move follows the signing of a joint cooperation agreement between Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) with the Abu Dhabi Centre for Public Health which involves providing the organisation with data on people of determination, the names of current health service providers and those with whom the organisation deals, and how to communicate with them to activate the telehealth initiative for people of determination.

The agreement maps out how to start developing the remote care platform with the centre’s partners from the Department of Health as the main officials of the programme, activate the new service, train providers and beneficiaries, and develop educational and training content.

The pilot phase of the telehealth initiative proposal will be implemented for six weeks, after which an evaluation will be conducted, before providing service at wider application.

Abdullah Abdul-Ali Al Humaidan, secretary-general of the ZHO said: “The agreement will ensure social responsibility in achieving sustainable social development and building a sustainable healthy society in health coverage and humanitarian care for the organisation’s affiliates of people of determination,” said Al Humaidan.

He said ZHO remains committed to supporting initiatives that serve people of determination to provide a better future for them. In this field, it will also undertake a series of awareness and educational programmes for families and parents of people of determination, to empower and integrate them into society.

Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, director-general of Abu Dhabi Public Health Center said: ““Our primary goal is to connect people of determination with health care providers and train them with important tools to ensure their access to comprehensive health services remotely.

“ADPHC is committed to the safety and wellbeing of every member of the Abu Dhabi community and people of determination are an important part of it," he said.

