Abu Dhabi: New clinic to treat children suffering from rare eye condition

It will provide a multi-disciplinary approach to provide care for patients, since the disease is associated with a number of rheumatology-related conditions

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 3 May 2023, 3:29 PM

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City has opened a new clinic to treat children suffering from uveitis (an inflammatory eye disease), Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has announced.

The clinic will provide a multi-disciplinary approach to provide world-class care for uveitis patients, since the condition is associated with a number of rheumatology-related conditions. Therefore, this kind of approach will ultimately improve the quality of care and results.

Experts from SKMC specialising in rheumatology and ophthalmology will work jointly to provide a holistic approach toward the diagnosis and treatment of paediatric patients. Benefits of coordinated care include allowing treatment plans to be determined and adjusted quickly, providing accurate information to the patient and family without unnecessary delay, lessening the number of trips to the hospital, and an increased potential for improved outcomes for vision and rheumatologic problems.

Uveitis can be seen when the body’s immune system is fighting an eye infection but it can also happen when the immune system attacks healthy tissue as an auto-immune condition. Prevention and early diagnoses can help ensure the patient is treated quickly, avoiding the serious potential of blindness if the condition is left unrecognized or untreated.

“We are pleased to launch the new clinic at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, dedicated to serving paediatric rheumatology. The clinic will help improve the average health span and promote a healthier lifestyle in Abu Dhabi and the UAE,” Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti, group chief executive officer at SEHA, said.

“Under the wise and visionary leadership of the country, SEHA aims to raise the benchmarks in healthcare excellence to world-class levels to drive efficiencies across the entire value chain,” he noted.

Sheikha Dr Noura Khalid Al Qassimi, consultant ophthalmologist at SKMC, said: “The option to provide combined care is very important, as reducing the time between diagnosis and treatment can significantly improve the child’s outcome. We want to avoid the risk of developing poor vision and blindness at all costs. Working together with our rheumatology department, we can together in the same setting agree on the diagnosis and management after explaining the whole situation to the parents and family and start the personalised treatment plan in order to save the child’s sight.”

Linked with international organisations, the clinic will also play a role in collecting data unique to this region, in efforts to provide personalised treatments and to also enhance the data available regionally for future consideration and planning. The service will also provide further opportunities for research and academia.

Dr Kamran Mahmood, consultant paediatric rheumatologist at SKMC, said: “This style of treatment has been seen all over the world, and I’m thrilled that it’s finally being brought to the UAE. We’re now able to provide patients with specialist care for their inflammatory eye diseases, and the treatment strategies can then be discussed and initiated promptly. In these instances, time is of the essence, and now we’re positioned to deliver the best care possible.”