Abu Dhabi's M42 launches UAE's first genomics trial to prevent Alzheimer's

Abu Dhabi-based M42 has launched the UAE’s first genomics-driven clinical trial to attempt to prevent Alzheimer’s disease in the Emirati population. This marks a major milestone in translating the Emirati Genome Programme (EGP) into real-world clinical application.

The study will use population-scale genomic data from the EGP to identify individuals who may meet the study's Alzheimer’s disease criteria before symptoms appear. This supports research linked to earlier intervention and focuses on a shift toward prevention-focused care for the disease.

The study will be conducted by M42’s Insights Research Organisation and Solutions (IROS), in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and Halia Therapeutics, a US-based clinical-stage biotechnology company.

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After the screening process and genetic counselling, the trial will evaluate HT-4253, Halia Therapeutics’ investigational therapy, in individuals who show no symptoms but who carry the APOE4 gene variant, a major genetic risk factor for late-onset Alzheimer's disease.

Alzheimer’s disease is one of the world’s most pressing health challenges, affecting more than 55 million people globally, a number expected to nearly triple by 2050. Despite decades of research, no disease-modifying prevention therapy is currently approved.

Targeted outreach

Participants for the study are expected to be selected by a targeted outreach led by the DoH. Individuals who may be eligible for participation in the clinical trial, based on genomic data and approved eligibility protocols, will be invited via text message to undergo eligibility screening. DoH has provided regulatory oversight for this initiative, ensuring the responsible and ethical use of data from the Emirati Genome Programme.

“By integrating genomic data into clinical research, in collaboration with our local and international partners, we are advancing a model of personalised healthcare that enables earlier risk detection, accelerates diagnosis and supports the development of more targeted and effective preventive and therapeutic interventions tailored to each individual’s genetic profile,” said Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH.

The EGP, which contains details on 900,000 UAE nationals, is one of the largest population-based genetic studies in the region. By mapping the genetic makeup of Emiratis, the programme is helping healthcare providers anticipate risks for hereditary conditions, inform public health policies, and create personalised, preventive and predictive health strategies.

“The programme also helps ensure that populations from our region are better represented in global genomics research, contributing to a more comprehensive understanding of diseases and future treatment pathways worldwide,” Dr Al Ghaithi added.

In the UAE and wider region, the growing burden of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s presents significant challenges for patients, families, and healthcare systems, underscoring the urgent need for earlier detection and more effective prevention strategies.

The trial will take place in Abu Dhabi and will be led by IROS, with clinical data linkage enabled by Malaffi, Abu Dhabi’s longitudinal health information exchange. Together, these capabilities combine population-scale genomic data, longitudinal clinical insights, and end-to-end research infrastructure, advancing a model for genomically informed clinical research and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for precision medicine.