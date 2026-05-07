UAE stem cell project in Abu Dhabi aims to treat diabetes, chronic conditions

Abu Dhabi Biobank has partnered with Japan’s Human Life CORD Japan Inc. to localise the development of umbilical cord–derived stem cell therapies in the UAE, accelerating cutting-edge healthcare solutions.

The strategic collaboration, announced on Tuesday, marks a significant step in expanding access to regenerative treatments across the UAE and the wider Mena region. It also strengthens Abu Dhabi’s ambitions to become a global hub for advanced healthcare and life sciences.

Backed by the Abu Dhabi health department and global health company M42, the initiative will combine large-scale biobanking infrastructure with advanced clinical research and proprietary stem cell technologies.

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At the heart of the partnership is a plan to establish, for the first time in the UAE, a localised manufacturing and clinical development pathway for Umbilical Cord Mesenchymal Stem Cell (UC-MSC) therapies. This ecosystem will cover biospecimen collection, storage, and clinical application, enabling faster translation of research into treatments.

Officials said the collaboration reflects a broader shift in the UAE’s healthcare model from treating illness to preventing it through innovation and precision medicine.

“These efforts are accelerating research into tailored therapies while building a global biobanking hub that delivers meaningful health impact,” said Dr Asma AlMannaei, highlighting the country’s focus on proactive and prevention-led healthcare.

Umbilical cord–derived therapies are gaining global attention for their ability to regulate the immune system, reduce inflammation, and support tissue repair. Experts say they hold promise in treating chronic conditions such as diabetes, musculoskeletal disorders, and age-related diseases, where traditional treatments often only manage symptoms.

The Abu Dhabi Biobank will contribute advanced capabilities, including public cord blood banking, automated cryogenic storage, and integrated genomic and clinical data systems. This will support patient-focused research, clinical trials, and regulatory processes aligned with international standards.

Meanwhile, Human Life CORD brings expertise in stem cell isolation, expansion, and quality control, alongside a pipeline of therapies already in mid- to late-stage clinical development in Japan.

"This partnership allows us to localise manufacturing based on regional health needs and bring validated therapies closer to patients,” said Masamitsu Harata, founder and CEO of the Japanese firm.

Industry experts say the alliance not only strengthens healthcare innovation but also deepens scientific collaboration between the UAE and Japan in high-impact sectors.

With chronic diseases on the rise across the region, the initiative is expected to play a key role in developing targeted, regenerative treatments, supporting national efforts to reduce disease burden and improve long-term quality of life.