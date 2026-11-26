An Abu Dhabi cancer institute has administered a newly approved targeted medicine to a pancreatic cancer patient for the first time in the UAE, offering another treatment option for eligible patients whose disease has progressed after chemotherapy.

Burjeel Cancer Institute, based at Burjeel Medical City, said it used Rasonque, also known as daraxonrasib, to treat a 61-year-old Emirati woman with advanced pancreatic cancer.

The treatment has drawn international attention in recent days after early trial results showed that daraxonrasib, when combined with chemotherapy, shrank or eliminated detectable tumours in some patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. In the 61-patient study, tumours stopped growing in about 90 per cent of participants, while 8 per cent had no detectable tumours on scans.

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Burjeel said its patient is receiving the drug after previous chemotherapy and her condition is improving under regular medical monitoring.

According to the institute, the patient’s cancer had continued to progress despite previous chemotherapy. Doctors carried out advanced genetic testing on her tumour and identified alterations linked to the growth and spread of cancer cells. The findings helped the team select the targeted treatment for her condition.

The patient has started taking the medicine, which is administered as a tablet once a day, to help control the disease and slow tumour growth. Burjeel said her condition is improving and treatment is expected to continue for several months, with doctors regularly monitoring her response and any side effects.

The drug received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in August this year, the institute said. Unlike conventional chemotherapy, which can affect healthy fast-growing cells alongside cancer cells, the targeted treatment works by blocking proteins and signals that help cancer cells grow and spread.

However, doctors said the medicine will not be suitable for every pancreatic cancer patient. Its use depends on genetic characteristics found in the tumour, as well as the patient’s overall health and treatment history.

Prof Humaid bin Harmal Al Shamsi, CEO of Burjeel Cancer Institute, said the introduction of the treatment marked an important step for patients with one of the most difficult cancers to treat, especially at an advanced stage.

“Recent scientific advances are opening up new possibilities through medicines that target the factors responsible for cancer cell growth with greater precision,” he said.

“What distinguishes this treatment is that it does not rely on the conventional approach of chemotherapy but instead targets the mechanisms that enable tumours to grow.”

He said clinical studies had shown encouraging results in shrinking tumours in some patients and extending the period during which the disease does not progress. The treatment could be particularly relevant for eligible patients who have not had the desired results from previous chemotherapy, he added.

Pancreatic cancer is often diagnosed at a later stage, when treatment can be more complex. Responses can also vary considerably depending on the nature of the tumour and the patient’s health.

Burjeel said the case underlined the growing role of tumour genetic testing in cancer care. Rather than applying one treatment approach to all patients, testing can help doctors identify mutations driving the cancer and match patients with medicines designed to target them.

The institute said it is working to expand access to advanced genetic testing as part of efforts to bring newer cancer treatments to patients in the UAE.