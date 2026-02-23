Abu Dhabi launches $300,000 challenge to improve disease prediction in healthcare
Technologies may range from digital platforms and artificial intelligence systems to SMS based tools or other methods adapted for health sensing and prediction
- PUBLISHED: Mon 23 Feb 2026, 6:19 PM
Abu Dhabi has launched a global innovation challenge offering $300,000 in prize funding for solutions aimed at improving how healthcare systems predict disease before symptoms appear.
The Future Health Challenge, run in partnership with MIT Solve, focuses on addressing the gap between collecting health data and using it to anticipate