Abu Dhabi doctors reprogramme patient’s immune cells to fight rare disease

In a regional first, doctors in Abu Dhabi have reprogrammed a patient’s own immune cells to treat a life-threatening autoimmune condition.

The patient is a 38-year-old man who had been battling severe lupus, a disease where the body’s immune system attacks its own tissues. He also suffered from a rare clotting disorder called antiphospholipid syndrome. Doctors treated him with CAR-T cell therapy.

The breakthrough treatment, more commonly used to fight cancer, works by re-engineering a patient’s immune cells so they can attack the disease.

The man’s case was complicated by repeated blood clots and internal bleeding that had not responded to conventional drugs. Specialists at Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC) and Yas Clinic Khalifa City opted for CAR-T therapy after exhausting standard treatments.

“The successful delivery of CAR-T therapy in this case reflects a bold step forward in treating severe autoimmune conditions,” said Professor Yendry Ventura, CEO of ADSCC. “It is the result of years of commitment to research, innovation, and patient-centred care.”

Doctors said the patient has shown early signs of recovery and has been discharged, though he will remain under close, long-term monitoring to track remission and reduce clotting risks.

Dr Maysoon Al Karam, Chief Medical Officer at Yas Clinic Khalifa City, described the achievement as a transformative milestone for regional healthcare. She said it underscores the power of collaboration between ADSCC and Yas Clinic, where innovation meets compassionate care. “Together, we are redefining treatment standards for autoimmune diseases and offering new hope to patients who have exhausted conventional therapies,” she added.

The case highlights Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a hub for advanced medical innovation, aligning with the UAE’s wider ambitions to position itself as a global leader in healthcare.