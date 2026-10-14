Abu Dhabi authority revokes doctor's licence over controlled medicines violations

Health authorities in Abu Dhabi revoked the licence of a physician and suspended another's licence over controlled medication violations. The Department of Health (DOH) said on Wednesday the decition aims at safeguarding patient safety in the emirate.

Authorities acted against the two doctors following breaches of controlled medication regulations, including shortcomings in clinical assessment, patient follow-up and medical documentation. No further details on the case were revealed.

What are controlled medicines?

Controlled drugs in the UAE are substances that the government regulates due to their potential for abuse and dependence. These drugs are categorised under strict regulations, and their import, export, distribution, and use are closely monitored.

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They come in two forms:

Narcotic and psychotropic (controlled drugs—Class A or CDa) These are controlled drugs and medications that are administered to patients of acute and chronic diseases. They are mostly administered to in-patients.

Controlled drugs - Class B (CDb) are semi-controlled.

Controlled drugs typically include:

Narcotics: Strong painkillers such as morphine, codeine, and fentanyl. Psychotropic Substances: Medications that affect the mind, emotions, and behaviour, such as benzodiazepines (e.g., diazepam, lorazepam), antidepressants, and antipsychotics. Stimulants: Medications used for ADHD or narcolepsy, such as methylphenidate and amphetamines. Sedatives and Tranquilisers: Medications used for anxiety or sleep disorders, such as barbiturates and certain hypnotics.

For controlled medications and semi-controlled substances, prior approval through the Ministry of Health and Prevention(Mohap) website is mandatory for UAE residents, tourists and transit passengers. Non-controlled and over-the-counter medications do not require this pre-approval.

The approval process typically requires detailed documentation, including a prescription and a letter from a doctor.