A new achievement for Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company

Adnic wins first place in its category - Insurance Sector, as well as Gold Category Award, for excellence in Emiratisation

Double award wins reflect Adnic’s ongoing commitment to empowering Emirati talent and supporting the UAE’s national vision

Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (Adnic), one of the leading regional multi-line insurance providers for both corporates and individuals, has been honoured with two prestigious recognitions at the Nafis Award Ceremony - Third Cycle (2024–25), held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President and Deputy Prime Ministerof the UAE, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council.

Adnic, a publicly listed company on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, received the first-place award in its category within the UAE’s insurance sector, additionally it also collected the Gold Category Award in recognition of its exceptional efforts in supporting Emiratisation and empowering national talent.

These accolades serve as a recognition of Adnic’s unwavering commitment to advancing the UAE’s Emiratisation strategy and fostering sustainable professional growth for UAE nationals within the private sector. These honors reaffirm Adnic’s continued alignment with the UAE’s national goals, reinforcing its role as a responsible corporate leader driving talent development, economic growth, and sustainable progress across the private sector.

Commenting on the recognition, Sheikh Mohamed bin Saif Al Nahyan, Chairman of Adnic, said: “With the guidance and support of the wise leadership, the UAE to move forward with a strategic vision that reflects its deep commitment to placing Emiratisation at the core of sustainable national development and economic competitiveness. At Adnic, we are proud to contribute to this vision by nurturing and empowering Emirati talent as the foundation for long-term growth and resilience. Receiving two distinctions at the Nafis Awards is a proud milestone for us and a testament to our ongoing efforts to align with the UAE’s national priorities. This recognition reaffirms our role in supporting the country’s strategic direction and ensuring that Emiratis continue to lead the advancement of the insurance sector and the wider private sector economy.”

The Nafis Awards are organised by the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) to celebrate organisations that demonstrate outstanding contributions to national talent development and align with the UAE’s vision of building a competitive, knowledge-based economy.

Adnic is a composite insurance partner with long standing expertise in providing insurance products to individuals and corporates across the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region.

Established in 1972, Adnic has a wide network of branches as well as sales and service centres across the country. It also has a representative office in London, under the name Adnic International Ltd.