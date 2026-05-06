98-year-old in critical condition undergoes surgery at Abu Dhabi hospital

At 98 years old, a woman suffered from a severe blockage in her leg and the risks she faced could have changed her life.

The elderly resident was rushed to Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Khalifa Medical City recently. She was in a critical condition after the blood circulation to her lower limb became severely restricted; a dangerous condition that is common in old age but can lead to tissue damage or even limb loss if not treated urgently.

Doctors said there was little time to waste. The vascular surgery team at the hospital quickly assessed the situation and stabilised the patient before carrying out an emergency procedure to restore the blood flow to the affected limb.

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According to her doctor, the patient was suffering from severe lower limb ischaemia and required immediate, highly specialised intervention. "The case became even more complex because of the patient’s advanced age, with elderly patients often facing higher surgical and recovery risks," said Dr Ottorino Del Foco, the chief of the vascular surgery department at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City.

“This case exemplifies the strength of our multidisciplinary approach and the dedication of every member of our vascular surgery team.

“Managing complex emergencies requires not only technical expertise, but also seamless communication and collaboration. I am immensely proud of the professionalism and commitment demonstrated throughout this intervention,” he added.

According to the doctors, the patient has shown signs of progress in her recovery following the surgery. She is currently conscious.