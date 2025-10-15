UAE: Over 800,000 samples collected under Emirati Genome Programme; focus on longevity

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi has collected over 800,000 samples under the Emirati Genome Programme so far, and it is mainly focusing on not just treatment, but preserving wellness and extending longevity of future generations, a senior official said on Wednesday.

“Abu Dhabi stands proudly at the forefront of genomics and biotechnology, leading transformative initiatives that shape the future of global healthcare. Through the Department of Health's strategic vision, we are harnessing the science, data, and innovation to deliver a healthcare system that is personalised, predictive, and preventive.

Our goal is not only to treat, but to preserve wellness and extend longevity for generations to come,” said Faisal Khalil Hassan Abdulla Haji, who is leading healthcare strategy at the Department of Health, Abu Dhabi.

Haji delivered the speech on behalf of Asma Ibrahim Al Mannaei, executive director of the Health Life Sciences Sector at the Department of Health, Abu Dhabi, at Gitex Global 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

He added that the Emirati Genome Programme by the Department of Health is a landmark national initiative to map the genetic landscape of UAE citizens to enable advanced, personalised, and preventive healthcare for current and future generations.

“It is among the world's largest population-wide genome programmes with more than 800,000 samples collected to date in Abu Dhabi. We are moving beyond a one-size-fits-all model and towards proactive personalised care, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for life sciences and health innovation while contributing insights that benefit patients beyond our borders,” he said, while speaking about the UAE’s genomic and biotech revolution.

Haji added that the Department of Health, Abu Dhabi, has launched initiatives that bring genomics into everyday practice.

“These include premarital genetic screening programmes, which cover 570 genes and over 800 conditions; the Newborn Genetic Screening Programme launched this year, which aims to prioritise early detection and intervention; The Abu Dhabi Precision Medicine Programme for oncology and cardiovascular disease, which uses AI to improve cancer treatment outcomes, and the Pharmacogenetic Programme, which integrates genetic data into prescribing practices. These initiatives support prevention, diagnoses, and personalised treatment by equipping clinicians with clear diagnostic pathways and more precise treatment options, improving outcomes and quality of life,” she added.

Shahrukh Hashmi, director of research at the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, said during a panel discussion that 85 per cent of the local populations has already consented to the Emirati Genome Proramme and more than 100,000 of those are actually expat in the genome project.