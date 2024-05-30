8 symptoms your child is suffering from traumatic brain injury

Published: Thu 30 May 2024, 6:52 PM

The early years of development are crucial for children as they embark on a critical learning phase, laying the foundation for their future health and well-being. Given the ongoing growth and maturation of their brains, nurturing and optimising their physical and cognitive health is essential.

However, life is unpredictable, and accidents can sometimes have profound consequences. Traumatic brain injury (TBI) can drastically alter the trajectory of a child's life, bringing with it a range of physical, emotional, and psychological challenges that are often difficult for families to understand and treat.

Examples of incidents with children that might lead to a potential traumatic brain injury include:

- Falling off a swing or slide

- Falling off a bicycle while not wearing a helmet

- Injuries related to contact sports such as football, rugby, and martial arts

- Motor vehicle accidents

- Child abuse incidents

Understanding Traumatic Brain Injury

TBI can have devastating effects on individuals of all ages, but children are particularly vulnerable due to the early neurological formations occurring throughout the brain. The impact of TBI evolves as the child's brain matures. While brain plasticity can aid in skill recovery and compensation, the true implications of the injury can become more evident as the child grows older, often presenting as emotional and cognitive delays later in life.

Beyond physical and cognitive impairments, children who suffer from TBI frequently experience psychological and emotional issues that significantly affect their quality of life and future development. These emotional problems can manifest as early as days after the injury but may progress over months and persist long after the initial trauma.

Emotional Problems Associated with TBI in Children and Youth

- Headaches

- Depression

- Anxiety

- Irritability and Mood Swings

- Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

- Personality Changes

- Cognitive Changes