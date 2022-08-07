Head back to school in style with Lifestyle at Centrepoint
With summer holidays almost coming to an end, it's time to get organised for back to school with Lifestyle.
Backpack? Check. Lunch box? Check. Pencil case? Check. Water bottle? Check, Check, Check!
With back-to-school season just around the curve, there is good news for students as they no longer need to run between stores to prep for the upcoming semester. A new semester calls for a new school bag! Backpacks and trolley bags are among the must-have products when it comes to back-to-school shopping, as students not only use bags to carry all the essentials to school but also to store their books and notepads when they're at school.
Vetting for the perfect school bag? Lifestyle's new back-to-school collection includes a wide selection of bags, ranging from character and space-themed bags to chic backpacks. They can browse through various backpacks and trolley bags in a wide range of trends like geometric prints, neon colours, characters as well as MUST's sustainable and TikTok collections from J World, Pepe Jeans, St. Right, Jansport, Minmie, Skylar and more. Students can also make a great impression with an array of fun accessories including water bottles, stationary supplies, and more.
Make sure your little ones have all the lunch essentials that will help them get through their day of learning, so a new lunch box from Citron or water bottle from CamelBak can get them excited about returning to school. Gear up for the new school year with the newest line of back-to-school supplies, sure to keep the students excited about returning to the classroom.
Lifestyle at Centrepoint has got you covered with its extensive collection with an outstanding value for every age group, all under one roof. Discover an entire showcase of back-to-school collection at an excellent value only at Lifestyle at Centrepoint stores or online at www.centrepointstores.com