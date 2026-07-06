Harry Potter fans can watch two films with a live orchestra in Abu Dhabi

Fans of the Wizarding World will be able to experience two Harry Potter films with live orchestral accompaniment when the official Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to Abu Dhabi next year.

The concert series will return to Etihad Arena on Yas Island on February 5 and 6, 2027, bringing Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire to audiences as a double feature for the first time in the UAE.

During each performance, the films will be shown on a 40 foot screen while the UAE National Orchestra performs the complete scores live in sync with the action on screen.

The event marks the return of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series to Abu Dhabi following its debut in 2025. Created by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and CineConcerts, the concert series has reached more than 4.5 million fans since its world premiere in 2016, with more than 3,000 performances staged across 48 countries as part of the global 25 Years of Magic celebration.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban follows Harry, Ron and Hermione as they return to Hogwarts and encounter escaped prisoner Sirius Black, Dementors and new mysteries. The film features John Williams' Academy Award nominated score.

The following evening, audiences will watch Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, in which Harry competes in the dangerous Triwizard Tournament while the wizarding world begins to grow darker. The film's score by Patrick Doyle received both the International Film Music Critics Award and the ASCAP Film and Television Music Award.

"Following the incredible response to the Harry Potter Film Concert Series in Abu Dhabi last year, we are proud to bring audiences an even more ambitious experience with Films 3 and 4 presented together for the first time in the UAE," said Nicolas Renna, Chief Executive Officer of Proactiv Entertainment.

"The transition into the darker and more cinematic chapters of the Harry Potter story, combined with the power of a live symphony orchestra, creates an unforgettable experience for fans, families, and music lovers alike. We are excited to once again bring this world class production to Abu Dhabi and continue building on the region's growing appetite for premium live entertainment experiences."

Justin Freer, President of CineConcerts and Producer and Conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, said the franchise continues to resonate with audiences around the world.

"The Harry Potter film series is a once in a lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. As we celebrate 25 years since audiences first discovered Hogwarts on the big screen, there is no better way to honor that legacy than experiencing this music performed live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen."

Brady Beaubien, Concert Producer for the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, added: "Twenty-five years later, the magic of Harry Potter continues to unite generations of fans. Performing this incredible music live with the full film allows audiences to celebrate that legacy together in a way that simply isn't possible at home."

Tickets range from Dh120 to Dh590.