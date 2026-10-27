Hadis Sattari wins Miss Global Middle East and Miss People’s Choice Titles at Miss Global 2026

The UAE-based model and dentistry student earned international recognition after securing two titles and a place among the top 12 contestants at the pageant in Thailand

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Hadis Sattari, a 25-year-old UAE-based model and dentistry student, has won the Miss Global Middle East title at Miss Global 2026, receiving international recognition. Representing Persia, she also won the Miss People’s Choice title, securing a place among the top 12 contestants.

Sattari travelled to Thailand last month to participate in the competition. She was crowned Miss Persia and competed alongside 73 other contestants from different countries. Miss Global celebrates beauty, cultural diversity and women's empowerment on an international platform. The international pageant was held in Thailand from September 29 to October 11, 2026.

Sattari’s achievement marks an important milestone in her journey, reflecting her determination, ambition and pride in her cultural heritage. It also aligns with her motto, "Competence first, then contribution."

A journey of determination

Sattari started her modelling career at the age of 19, initially working as a makeup artist and bridal model before progressing into runway modelling. Over time, she gained experience across different areas of the fashion industry while continuing to pursue her personal and professional goals.

Alongside her modelling career, Sattari is pursuing a bachelor's degree in dentistry at the Ajman University. Currently in her second year and expecting to graduate in 2030, she balances her modelling career and academics with discipline and determination. In September 2026, during an interview with Gulf News, she discussed overcoming concerns about her English proficiency, highlighting her determination to navigate unfamiliar challenges and achieve her dreams.

UAE, the home to her dreams

Her journey also reflects her connection to the UAE. The UAE is where she has pursued her educational and professional opportunities. She has also expressed gratitude for the opportunities the country has provided as she continues to shape her future.

“The UAE gave me the space to become who I am becoming, and I am grateful for that every day,” she says.

Looking beyond the crown

For Sattari, winning the Miss Global Middle East title represents more than recognition on the pageant stage. It provides her with a platform to continue developing her professional identity, share her story and encourage others to pursue their dreams and ambitions. Winning the People’s Choice title with over 12 million votes reflects her strong public support, further boosting her confidence.

Her ambitions extend beyond pageantry. Currently, her priority is her degree in dentistry, which she says is one of the most difficult things she has undertaken. Looking ahead, she is determined to build a career that combines professional achievement with meaningful contributions to society.

Rather than defining achievement and success through a single path, Sattari’s journey reflects an ongoing effort to balance dentistry, fashion and contributions to society. Sattari returns from the international competition with greater recognition and new opportunities to pursue her goals in the UAE and beyond. Her journey continues to evolve across education, fashion and international representation.