H1: It's all about embracing florals this holy month with Centrepoint's Ramadan in Bloom campaign
With the holy month of Ramadan gracing us just in time when daylight hours increase, flowers begin to bloom, birds chirp in joy and you can smell the sweet gardenia aroma of greens, the one-stop shopping destination, Centrepoint, unveils a just-right special movement to spread the spring and timely Ramadan happiness.
Following a successful White Wednesday Campaign to announce its biggest sale of the year last November, Centrepoint steps into the holy month of Ramadan this year with an infused spirit of blooming spring florals to celebrate the transitioning season with its 'Ramadan in Bloom' collection.
The collection is all about re-enacting the refreshing sense of spring and celebrating new beginnings inspired by the beauty of nature to rediscover and renew the beauty of one’s self, reinforced by its striking visuals in a dreamy fluorescent set.
With a garden brimming with iridescent florals and soft pastel hues, Centrepoint presents an edit of vibrant and youthful collections themed around the spirit of spring and Ramadan for all its shopping categories by its world-renowned brands, from women's fashion, men's fashion and beauty to kids and baby, home furnishing and decor and more.
Centrepoint imbues its designs in a bloomy embellished mood board that strikes the perfect balance between traditional and modern across its family of four brands including Splash, Shoemart, Babyshop and Lifestyle. Bringing a unified shopping experience across all its platforms for the whole family, Centrepoint is staying in line with its values and honouring the festivities of the holy month with an alluring wholesome edit.
Establishing the all-time vow of being the region's 'single fashion destination for the entire family', embrace this Ramadan with a trendsetting flourishing collection and explore Centrepoint's unwavering assortment for all your needs. Be it Ramadan fashion, from modest women’s dresses and elegant kaftans to joyful baby and kids clothing to gathering-celebratory Ramadan home decor and sophisticated table settings.
The women's collection at Centrepoint's Splash flaunts all-over floral prints, refresh-ready styles and vibrant and voguish bright spring colours. From elegant maxi dresses to playful and modest A-line and ruffled cuts, you'll be able to bloom just right and make a statement this Ramadan with silhouettes catering to you from day Iftar errands to holy night outings.
The men's edit is no exception. Boasting laid-back earth tones, light pastel colours and monochrome looks paired with Hawaiian floral and palm-tree backgrounds, the collection sets the tone for Ramadan's festivities in a fresh, contemporary and effortless outlook.
Conjuring elements of freshness, vitality and joy, the baby and kids' lines continue the upbeat motto of the collection with embroidered 3D flowers on girls' clothing and voluminous bows on peppy dresses as well as smart-casual fits to elevate the little men's staples.
Centrepoint extends its Ramadan offering to showcase an inviting, warm and luxurious home decor collection and upgrade your hosting ambiance this Ramadan with a distinguished home edit that ranges from tableware, decor accents and linens to soothing Oud and rosy home fragrances.
While the leading retailer offers the collection for all its four brands under one roof, Centrepoint does not fail to exude the Ramadan x spring vibes bringing equally unique and bloomy selections from international labels, including Adidas, Nike, Puma, Levi's, Trendyol, Jack Jones, Lee Cooper, Splash, Tommy Hilfiger, Guess, Lacoste, Polaroid and much more.
H2: Ramadan Sale: Centrepoint's night souk lucky discounts
Leading the generous spirit of the holy month, Centrepoint offers an equally generous sale across the whole website every day for the month of Ramadan from 9 pm to 9 am. "So, stay on the lookout for the offers via notifications and newsletters, browse the website's Night Souk sale and get lucky with Ramadan offers and up to 60% discounts sitewide," said Aayush Ambardar, Digital Marketing, Centrepoint.
H2: Centrepoint's Ramadan live shopping experience with the all-new live studio
And it keeps getting better. Bringing you closer to online shopping, you can now enjoy a real-time shopping experience with Centrepoint's new live shopping studio and get a live stream of all things Ramadan, from Ramadan home decor tips to fashionistas' take on dressing up for this holy month. Interact, share the happiness and tune in live with Centrepoint's experts as you shop all your needs via video at the click of a button from your number one shop.
The 'Ramadan in Bloom' collection is now launched online via the Centrepoint website https://www.centrepointstores.com, the Centrepoint app and across all retail stores in the UAE, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman, so don't miss out on blooming this Ramadan with an exceptionally second-to-none edit.