Grand Seiko Tentagraph Review: A limited-edition chronograph inspired by Mt. Iwate’s sunrise

Grand Seiko’s Evolution 9‭ ‬Collection takes a brilliant step forward with the Tentagraph SLGC006‭, ‬a mechanical chronograph that feels less like a watch and more like a meditation on the first light brushing Mt‭. ‬Iwate‭, ‬a peak that looms over the Shizukuishi studio where‭ ‬Grand Seiko’s mechanical watches are born‭. ‬Limited to just 300‭ ‬pieces‭, ‬this is a timepiece that wears its provenance on its sleeve‭ ‬—‭ ‬or‭, ‬in this case‭, ‬its dial‭ ‬—‭ ‬capturing the serene drama of Japan’s northern landscapes as dawn spills across the horizon‭. ‬

Its dial‭, ‬rendered in a copper-pink tone‭, ‬seems to glow with the gentle light of morning sunlight‭, ‬the radial pattern evoking the mountain’s ancient‭, ‬volcanic geology‭. ‬Chronograph sub-dials provide a visual counterpoint in slightly darker shades‭, ‬reinforcing clarity‭ ‬while echoing the subtle transitions of daybreak‭. ‬Applied indexes and hands‭, ‬plated in 18k rose gold and filled with Lumibrite‭, ‬catch the eye like sunlight filtering through morning mist‭. ‬There is a quiet poetry in how light interacts with the dial‭, ‬a reminder that even the smallest details in a Grand Seiko are conceived with a profound sensitivity to both function and beauty‭.‬

On the wrist‭, ‬the Tentagraph promises to be poised and assured‭. ‬Its high-intensity titanium case‭, ‬partly accented with ceramics‭ ‬and 18k rose gold‭, ‬measures 43.2mm across‭, ‬with a thickness of 15.4mm and a lug-to-lug of 51.5mm‭. ‬Despite these dimensions‭, ‬the‭ ‬watch should adapt beautifully to different wrists‭, ‬thanks to the Evolution 9‭ ‬design philosophy that balances presence with ergonomics‭. ‬The box-shaped sapphire crystal‭, ‬treated with anti-reflective coating on the inner surface‭, ‬will allow light to flow across the dial‭, ‬emphasising the subtle interaction of shadows and textures that characterise this creation‭.‬

Inside‭, ‬the Caliber 9SC5‭ ‬pulses at ten beats per second‭, ‬an automatic movement with manual winding that sustains a 72-hour power‭ ‬reserve even with the chronograph engaged‭. ‬Its precision is remarkable‭: ‬from‭ +‬5‭ ‬to‭ -‬3‭ ‬seconds per day under controlled conditions‭, ‬and‭ +‬8‭ ‬to‭ -‬1‭ ‬in normal use‭. ‬With 60‭ ‬jewels‭, ‬a screw-down crown‭, ‬and magnetic resistance up to 4,800‭ ‬A/m‭, ‬this movement is as‭ ‬resilient as it is finely tuned‭.‬

Functionality is carefully woven into beauty‭. ‬The 30-minute and 12-hour chronograph counters‭, ‬paired with a small seconds sub-dial and a date window at four-thirty‭, ‬are arranged to maximise legibility‭, ‬while Lumibrite on the hands and indexes ensures clarity in all light‭. ‬A tachymeter scale rounds out its practical features‭, ‬completing a watch that is as much a tool as it is an expression of artistry‭.‬

What gives the Tentagraph SLGC006‭ ‬its true distinction is its soul‭. ‬The copper-pink dial is not merely a colour‭; ‬it is the gentle warmth of sunrise captured in a mechanical heartbeat‭. ‬Its textured pattern‭, ‬inspired by Mt‭. ‬Iwate‭, ‬serves as a reminder that even within the exacting world of high-precision horology‭, ‬nature remains the ultimate muse‭. ‬This limited-edition timepiece‭, ‬available from this month‭, ‬promises to be a rare companion for those who wish to carry the majesty and tranquillity of dawn on their‭ ‬wrists‭.‬