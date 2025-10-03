Grand Seiko Tentagraph Review: A limited-edition chronograph inspired by Mt. Iwate’s sunrise

With its copper-pink dial, Grand Seiko’s Tentagraph SLGC006 blends Japanese artistry with precision engineering
Grand Seiko’s Evolution 9 Collection takes a brilliant step forward with the Tentagraph SLGC006, a mechanical chronograph that feels less like a watch and more like a meditation on the first light brushing Mt. Iwate, a peak that looms over the Shizukuishi studio where Grand Seiko’s mechanical watches are born. Limited to just 300 pieces, this is a timepiece that wears its provenance on its sleeve — or, in this case, its dial — capturing the serene drama of Japan’s northern landscapes as dawn spills across the horizon.
Its dial, rendered in a copper-pink tone, seems to glow with the gentle light of morning sunlight, the radial pattern evoking the mountain’s ancient, volcanic geology. Chronograph sub-dials provide a visual counterpoint in slightly darker shades, reinforcing clarity while echoing the subtle transitions of daybreak. Applied indexes and hands, plated in 18k rose gold and filled with Lumibrite, catch the eye like sunlight filtering through morning mist. There is a quiet poetry in how light interacts with the dial, a reminder that even the smallest details in a Grand Seiko are conceived with a profound sensitivity to both function and beauty.
On the wrist, the Tentagraph promises to be poised and assured. Its high-intensity titanium case, partly accented with ceramics and 18k rose gold, measures 43.2mm across, with a thickness of 15.4mm and a lug-to-lug of 51.5mm. Despite these dimensions, the watch should adapt beautifully to different wrists, thanks to the Evolution 9 design philosophy that balances presence with ergonomics. The box-shaped sapphire crystal, treated with anti-reflective coating on the inner surface, will allow light to flow across the dial, emphasising the subtle interaction of shadows and textures that characterise this creation.
Inside, the Caliber 9SC5 pulses at ten beats per second, an automatic movement with manual winding that sustains a 72-hour power reserve even with the chronograph engaged. Its precision is remarkable: from +5 to -3 seconds per day under controlled conditions, and +8 to -1 in normal use. With 60 jewels, a screw-down crown, and magnetic resistance up to 4,800 A/m, this movement is as resilient as it is finely tuned.
Functionality is carefully woven into beauty. The 30-minute and 12-hour chronograph counters, paired with a small seconds sub-dial and a date window at four-thirty, are arranged to maximise legibility, while Lumibrite on the hands and indexes ensures clarity in all light. A tachymeter scale rounds out its practical features, completing a watch that is as much a tool as it is an expression of artistry.
What gives the Tentagraph SLGC006 its true distinction is its soul. The copper-pink dial is not merely a colour; it is the gentle warmth of sunrise captured in a mechanical heartbeat. Its textured pattern, inspired by Mt. Iwate, serves as a reminder that even within the exacting world of high-precision horology, nature remains the ultimate muse. This limited-edition timepiece, available from this month, promises to be a rare companion for those who wish to carry the majesty and tranquillity of dawn on their wrists.