Go Greek Yogurt expands into the Middle Eastern market

Tanja Subotic, co-founder of Go Greek Yogurt

Go Greek Yogurt has announced its expansion into the Middle East, with the opening its flagship location in Dubai.

“We are truly grateful for the love and support from our Middle Eastern clientele, and we feel deeply honored to be welcomed into your community,” says Tanja Subotic, co-founder of Go Greek Yogurt. “Our mission is to share the genuine essence of the Mediterranean, enhancing culinary journeys while promoting a healthy and mindful lifestyle. At the heart of our philosophy is a commitment to authenticity, tradition, and community, and we couldn’t be happier to enter into your home and serve you.”

Go Greek Yogurt’s ambitious expansion extends beyond Dubai. “We’re excited to enhance our presence in Saudi Arabia with the addition of a new location, complementing the three existing stores. In Kuwait, five new outlets are slated to open within the next five years, beginning with a grand opening in January 2025, followed by a second launch later in the year. Expanding into the Middle East is not just about growth—it’s about creating meaningful connections through the flavors and cherished traditions we adore,” Tanja remarked. “We are incredibly grateful for our collaboration with our wonderful local partners, whose trust and partnership have been instrumental in our journey.” As new locations unfurl across iconic cities in the region, Go Greek Yogurt aims to win the hearts and palates of the Gulf’s most discerning audiences. “. We are proud to respond to the rising demand for thoughtful, sustainable, and responsible dining experiences, making them an integral part of our offerings in the Middle East. Our philosophy is based on thoughtful choices and true authenticity, and it is immensely rewarding to see these values resonate so strongly with our Middle Eastern communities,” Tanja shares. “Our deepest thanks go to our partners in this journey, who have welcomed us warmly and aligned with our vision.”

Since its inception in Hollywood, Go Greek Yogurt has received the endorsement of celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston, Chris Hemsworth, and Gigi Hadid. “As passionate foodies, my co-founders David, Jonathan, and I take great pleasure in expanding the Go Greek vision around the world,” Tanja concludes. “We celebrate extraordinary culinary diversity by sharing unforgettable food experiences.”