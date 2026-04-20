Global Village reopens today: 5 experiences visitors should not miss

After over a month of closure, Dubai’s Global Village is reopening its doors to the public, welcoming visitors again from today 5 pm onwards.

Ticket prices start at Dh25 per person. The season was previously scheduled to end on May 10, though it remains unclear whether dates will be extended.

In the meantime, here are five experiences visitors should start with:

1. Viral street food that’s taking over social media

Food remains one of the biggest draws at Global Village, with several viral favourites making rounds this season.

At Taco Loco, visitors can try authentic Mexican birria tacos, slow-cooked and packed with rich flavours. Tantuni offers Turkish street food staples, with wraps filled with tender chicken or beef. Meanwhile, KOKO Korean Chicken serves crispy fried chicken in multiple forms, from burgers to popcorn bites, coated in signature Korean sauces.

From snack kiosks to trending food stalls across Fiesta Street, including eye-catching dishes like blue pasta, the options are designed for both taste and visual appeal.

2. Dessert District for sweet cravings

No visit is complete without stopping by the Dessert District, where global treats come together in one space.

Chimney Cake serves the popular Central European spiral pastry, freshly baked and golden. Mango Tango is another standout, offering everything from mango ice cream to mango sticky rice, with the Mango Tango Float as a must-try.

From warm pastries to fruity desserts and modern twists on classics, the district caters to every kind of sweet tooth.

3. Kids’ Theatre for family entertainment

Families can head to the Kids’ Theatre, where live performances and interactive shows are designed to keep younger visitors engaged through the evening.

4. Japan and Korea pavilions for pop culture finds

For those looking to shop, the Japan and Korea pavilions bring together trending products, from K-pop merchandise and collectibles to skincare and beauty items.

The spaces reflect current pop culture trends, making them a go-to for younger visitors and fans of Asian entertainment.

5. Firefly show after dark

As night falls, the Firefly show transforms the park with a visual display of light and movement.

The performance features glowing patterns, synchronised choreography, and fluid motion, creating an immersive experience for visitors of all ages. With vibrant colours and illuminated trails, it stands out as one of the key evening attractions.

Visitors can also purchase a Global Village Passport at ticketing counters for Dh10, adding an interactive element to their experience.

With food, shopping, and entertainment all in one place, the destination is expected to draw crowds again as it reopens for the season.