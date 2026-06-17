Dubai to host Gipsy Kings concert followed by Spain-Saudi Arabia watch party

Gipsy Kings by André Reyes are set to bring their Viva El Arte Tour 2026 to Dubai this month, offering fans an evening of live music followed by a FIFA World Cup 2026 watch party.

The group will perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on June 21, delivering a set packed with the rumba, flamenco and Latin rhythms that have made them one of the most recognisable names in world music.

Led by André Reyes, the concert will celebrate the musical legacy of the Gipsy Kings, whose hits including Bamboleo, Djobi Djoba and Volare have remained popular across generations.

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With more than 60 million albums sold worldwide, the group has built a global following through its distinctive blend of flamenco influences, Mediterranean sounds and energetic live performances.

Dubai audiences can expect an evening of live guitars, powerful vocals and crowd-favourite classics, with members of the Reyes family joining André Reyes on stage as part of the current touring lineup.

The event will continue after the concert with a live screening of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Spain and Saudi Arabia. Football fans attending the show will be able to stay at the arena and watch the match on the big screen alongside fellow supporters.

Organisers say the concept combines two major forms of entertainment in a single evening, bringing together live music and one of the world’s biggest sporting events.

The performance forms part of the group’s Viva El Arte Tour 2026, which celebrates the enduring popularity of the band’s signature sound decades after first rising to international fame.

Event details

Who: Gipsy Kings by André Reyes and FIFA World Cup 2026 Watch Party

When: June 21, 2026

Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Ticket prices:

Diamond: Dh150

VIP: Dh595

Elevate Deck: Dh750

Fans can also register for a limited number of complimentary spots through the arena’s website.

Opened in 2019, Coca-Cola Arena has become one of the UAE’s leading venues for concerts, sporting events and live entertainment, with a capacity of up to 17,000 spectators.