  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Sep 08, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 16, 1447 | Fajr 04:44 | DXB weather-sun.svg37°C

Giorgio Armani to be laid to rest in private funeral

Armani to be buried in family chapel in Rivalta; Armani stores to close in afternoon as mark of respect. Thousands paid respects at Armani's Milan headquarters

Published: Mon 8 Sept 2025, 5:59 PM

Top Stories

UAE: After woman dies in cosmetic surgery, court sets new rules for surgeons

UAE: After woman dies in cosmetic surgery, court sets new rules for surgeons

Apple iPhone 17 series: Expected UAE prices ahead of September 9 launch

Apple iPhone 17 series: Expected UAE prices ahead of September 9 launch

Nepal 'Gen Z' protests: 19 killed over social media ban

Nepal 'Gen Z' protests: 19 killed over social media ban

Family and close friends were set to gather in a private funeral on September 8 for Giorgio Armani, the legendary Italian fashion designer who died last week at 91.

Armani will be laid to rest next to his parents and older brother in a family chapel in Rivalta, a village about 100 km south-east of Milan and near the city where he was born, Piacenza.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE: Indian expats rethink remittances as rupee hits record low against dirham

thumb-image

'Nonsense': Egypt says displacement of Palestinians in Gaza is not voluntary

thumb-image

Renowned Pakistani surgeon Nazir Mohammed Kazi passes away

thumb-image

WHO asks Taliban to lift female aid worker restrictions following earthquakes

thumb-image

iPhone 17 expected UAE release: Pre-orders and in-store date revealed by Apple’s launch pattern

 

In a mark of respect, Armani stores will close in the afternoon.

"We will say goodbye to him as a family and then move forward as he would have wanted. Everything is ready to remember him with his fashion," his partner Pantaleo Dell'Orco was quoted as saying by Corriere della Sera daily.

Right up to his death, Armani was working on a retrospective exhibition and a fashion show to celebrate 50 years of being in business, during Milan Fashion Week in late September.

His company has to date not announced any changes to the programme. The designer's death was announced on Thursday, sparking an outpouring of international grief, with tributes flowing in from Hollywood stars, sporting champions, business and political leaders and ordinary people. Over the weekend, thousands came to pay their respects to the man known as Re Giorgio (King Giorgio) as his wooden casket, adorned with white roses, was put on display at Armani's headquarters in Milan.

"I feel very saddened, because he was a man of great style who, of course, has left an indelible mark... We are definitely losing a great, truly great talent", Milan resident Alessandra Torchio said.

Armani died after a five-decade career in which he built a business empire spanning haute couture to home furnishing, with his name becoming synonymous with elegant simplicity. He had no children but worked with a trusted group of family members and long-term confidants who are expected to carry on running the business over which he exercised tight control.