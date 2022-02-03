Gifting ideas for Valentine's Day: Outfits, watches, jewels and more

Love is in the air but can be in your wardrobes too

Published: Thu 3 Feb 2022, 11:23 PM

Art is all around us — on the streets, in the galleries, on the walls, and beyond. What if we could carry art along? This week, we take a look at a few interesting, unique pieces of wearable art, including outfits, watches, jewels, and more. Yes, whilst love is in the air, art is leading the path to the vibes.

Swans elongate their neck to make a heart

Built around the heart shape that gets created when swans greet, the Swarovski Swan transforms into a stunning symbol of forever. It has been designed as a symbol of unity. Giovanna Engelbert, global creative director, Swarovski Group, said, “The heart, being the universal symbol for love, is the perfect representation of our icon — the swan. Reflecting itself but standing also for the love for our beloved ones and ourselves, I wanted to create something cool.”

A blend of motifs

Think of a medley of shapes and patterns from clover to droplets as art adorning your neck! Homegrown jewellery house Al Fardan Jewellery’s delicate gold choker with red rubies makes for a splendid gift for anyone who loves to make a statement every day. The piece is perfect for day-to-day wear, whether it’s in the boardroom or a meeting with the girls.

Two halves make one

Wear the love on your sleeve, literally. Swatch’s Half <3 White and Half <3 Red watch is for couples who have two hearts that beat as one from love-at-first sighters and soulmates to best friends. Love is full of highs and lows, and the calendar window on Love o’clock displays 12 different kinds of love vibes for the wearer to choose from.

Twists and rocks

An iconic symbol of love, the heart is ever extending beyond borders and time. It is a universal language. Valérie Messika has reinterpreted the heart, while simultaneously creating a ring that subtly combines both trends across a rocker edge and attitude with a whimsical notion of romance. The designer signs a variation of diamond hearts, which encircle the entire phalanx; and this subtle offset creates a light movement that animates the piece and features twisted hearts, which are simply irresistible.

Circle of love

H&M’s Innovation Circular Design Story focuses on circularity and construction. Every piece in the collection was created to maximise usage and recyclability. For this reason, the design team has considered not only the look of each piece but also the deconstruction; the way pieces can be adapted for increased reuse or disassembled for recirculation, hence the use of innovative techniques, such as dissolvable thread.

