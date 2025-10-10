How Gen-Z is redefining weddings with authenticity, sustainability and tech

Personalised rackets with name tags They are young, confident and unafraid to take on the world. Gen-Z — the generation known for sidestepping rules, creating their own trends and charting their own destiny ­— is now shaking up one of the oldest and most enduring traditions across cultures: weddings. And the results are anything but conventional.

Rhiannon Downie Hurst, founder of wedding inspiration platform and concierge, www.brideclubme.com and Bride Club ME Business, a dedicated B2B community for wedding professionals, sees authenticity as the defining difference between Gen-Z and people of an older era. “For this generation, it’s all about meaningful experiences, bold design choices, intentional guest lists and multi-day celebrations, where each chapter has its own distinct personality,” she explains.

Having observed and worked with hundreds of couples, planners and industry professionals, Rhiannon highlights the non-negotiables that tend to shape these celebrations: personalisation, honesty, transparent pricing and an ethical approach. Technology, too, plays a central role — think content creators, AI-driven personalisation, wedding websites and digital storytelling. And tradition is respected, albeit with a playful twist in the form of welcome dinners, recovery brunches or bespoke ceremonies.

“We’ll see Gen-Z turn weddings into curated journeys rather than one-off events,” predicts Rhiannon. “Expect immersive, multi-sensory experiences that blend entertainment, food, theatre, interactive décor and even wellness touches. Sustainability will become standard, and technology will be seamlessly integrated into the celebration.”

wknd. spoke to a wide spectrum of wedding professionals — planners, decorators, creators, and photographers — to understand what Gen-Z truly wants when they say “We do.”

The rise of the wedding content creator

If you spot someone darting around a Gen-Z wedding with just a phone in hand, chances are they’re not a guest but a wedding content creator. Unlike traditional photographers or videographers who deliver polished albums weeks later, content creators focus on candid, unscripted moments — the bride’s excited giggles, friends dancing off-beat or the chaos around the baarat — and deliver them instantly as reels and stories. “Couples want to live in the moment without worrying about who’s filming or constantly asking their friends to capture special moments,” says Dubai-based creator Noor Mehdi who brought this trend from the US and Canada to the UAE when she settled here.

The appeal? Near-instant, Insta-worthy highlights to share with guests who couldn’t make it — and the thrill of potentially going viral. Noor typically spends six to eight hours at a wedding, capturing hundreds of clips that she distills into 8–10 reels that feel as spontaneous as the celebrations themselves. These are usually shared on her account in collaboration with the couple’s, or on a dedicated wedding page which is now a staple of modern celebrations. One of her biggest success stories was a video of guests and the bride devouring noodles at a late-night ramen bar; it went viral, racking up over 10 million views. “The bride loved ramen and thought it would be a great idea to treat her guests to some as a midnight snack. The Internet loved it! Candid moments can unexpectedly go viral,” laughs Noor.

Raluca Galatanu, founder of LouLou Events, sees the rise of wedding content creators as a direct reflection of Gen-Z’s craving for authenticity. “They don’t want poses; they want to capture moments as they unfold and create content for social media in real time. It’s a reflection of their desire to share their special day and moments with their online community more than their offline contacts.”

Meaning over method

Raluca believes the defining feature of Gen-Z weddings is the lack of pretence, a preference for raw emotion over perfection. Nowhere is this more evident than in the guest list, which has become smaller and more meaningful as couples choose intimacy over spectacle. The result: a surge in destination weddings, where budgets are channelled into creating unforgettable experiences for a close circle of loved ones rather than hosting thousands of guests.

Many couples are even rethinking long-held traditions, sometimes skipping an officiant altogether and setting the tone of their celebrations themselves. Dates, too, are chosen for personal significance rather than convenience. “I know of a couple who decided on a Tuesday wedding because they wanted to conduct it on 11.11, which they considered spiritually important,” says Raluca. “It’s also why they prefer smaller guest lists — it gives them more flexibility with timings and dates.”

Decor with personality

Personalisation is the defining trend in all weddings today but more so in Gen-Z celebrations. Every décor element now carries a stamp of individuality, often leaning toward minimalism but never short on meaning. Vibrant colours are in, along with layered textures and playful details. Grandeur is optional; personality is essential.

“Aesthetics are important, but they don’t want things to feel strictly traditional,” says Raluca, recalling a sports-loving couple who chose a padel court for their pre-wedding shoot. With name tags on rackets, the bride in a high-fashion gown and the groom in a crisp jacket, the result was as chic, sporty and extremely personal. “The décor is entirely about showcasing aspects of their personality — beautiful in aesthetic and rich in meaning,” she adds.

From stationery with a couple’s logo to photo-walls narrating their meet-cute, there is no end to turning wedding decor into canvas for storytelling.

The eco-chic wedding

Green weddings are officially in! Gen-Z hates waste and wants sustainability to shape every aspect — from décor to outfits. Vintage may be a timeless fashion statement, but for the 20-something bride, it’s also about smart budgeting, recycling and reimagining. Many brides now buy vintage pieces and then personalise them to reflect their own style and story, scoring a double win in fashion and sustainability.

When it comes to food, grand buffets are going nowhere but interactive food stations and food trucks have made a fun entry — they are flexible and far less wasteful. “Gen-Z is always a combination of thoughtfulness and personal feeling. The princess moments aren’t going anywhere, but these days, princesses have had an upgrade. They don’t need a castle, they want quality and meaning with their Prince Charming,” quips Raluca.

Unfiltered love: Documentary-style photo and video shoots

Capturing every moment — for social media and beyond — is vital for a picture-obsessed generation. But according to Melon Perez, founder of The MelRish Studio, the growing desire for simpler, more authentic weddings has transformed photography trends too. Gone are the heavily choreographed poses; Gen-Z wants it real and unvarnished, letting their personalities shine naturally through the lens. “They want photography that feels true to their own style — even if there are props in the frame,” says Melon. Interestingly, many couples now discover and book photographers through TikTok and even ChatGPT, underscoring how digital this new wave of weddings truly are.

Traditions with a twist

The smartphone generation isn’t rejecting tradition; they’re simply redrawing the rules. Weddings still honour time-tested rituals passed down through generations, but only when those rituals carry personal meaning. So, a bride might walk down the aisle to an unconventional song or have a live band play the couple’s favourite chartbusters. In white weddings, couples often write their own vows (sometimes with a little help from ChatGPT!), while in South Asian ceremonies, many insist on translating the hymns and shlokas to understand their essence. Modern weddings are also mindful and inclusive. “I’ve seen young couples carefully wording their speeches and vows, and emcees ensuring inclusivity when addressing guests. Every detail is designed to be meaningful, sustainable, and politically correct,” observes Raluca.

Love, written beautifully

For a generation fluent in self-expression and social media, personalised stationery has become a powerful way to make a wedding feel uniquely theirs. Naziya Sawant, founder of Studio N Calligraphy, says she’s increasingly sought to add a touch of elegance through live calligraphy. “Imagine a glass being engraved and personalised on the spot, then gifted to a guest; it’s a memory that lasts forever,” she says.

With everything now deeply customised, couples are opting for vows or invites written in calligraphy for that timeless, intimate feel. Once a hallmark of Western weddings, this art form has now become a feature in desi celebrations too. “These elements resonate with guests, which is what youngsters want most these days. Plus, they make for beautifully Instagrammable moments,” says Sawant, who works closely with couples to create memorabilia. From proposal letters to handmade vow books, Gen-Z couples are going the extra mile to make their partners feel special. “The bridesmaid proposals has also seen a rise amongst this generation of brides as they want to get their girls prepped for the big day. I have worked with women to curate bridesmaid proposals with personalised gifts that are a good memory to hold on to!” she adds.

The bottomline: A wedding isn’t just another day, it’s an occasion to make their loved ones feel involved and entertained, and a live calligrapher who creates takeaway gifts just adds to the ambiance.

Fun first with live activations and food interactions

For Gen-Z, guest experience often takes centrestage, sometimes even overshadowing the pheras, vows or varmala. Couples go all out to make their celebrations immersive and fun, with food playing a starring role. Beyond curated menus, there are coffee stations, custom cocktail and mocktail bars and midnight snack counters, all reflecting the couple’s personality. Love late-night munchies? Bring in a food truck. Want a playful vibe? Add henna corners, tarot readings, massage chairs or bangle-making kiosks. Gen-Z weddings ensure no guest ever has a dull moment.

New colour codes

Perhaps the biggest reinvention of tradition lies in wedding fashion. Tajrean Kashem Malhotra of Taj Raj Events notes how brides are boldly taking red out of the equation when it comes to the main lehenga. Call it the Bollywood effect, the power of TikTok and Instagram, or the influence of top fashion creators — beige, pale pinks, whites, and pastels now dominate wedding feeds. “Brides have also become more adventurous when it comes to fashion; they’re not averse to wearing revealing silhouettes or even tube lehengas,” says Tajrean. “The more intimate a wedding becomes, the more experimental couples get.”

