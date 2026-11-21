Garmin Fitness Fest 2026 brings UAE’s fitness community together

The two-day festival brought together more than 10,000 participants for sports, fitness challenges and family activities, with leading brands supporting a shared commitment to health, wellbeing and community

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Across the UAE, fitness has grown from a personal habit into a shared movement. Garmin Fitness Fest 2026 captured that energy, welcoming more than 10,000 participants to AllSports Arena in Al Quoz, Dubai, on November 14 and 15, for a celebration of health, movement and community.

The two-day festival offered something for everyone, with 11 sports, a walkathon, fitness challenges and kids’ activities. Athletes, families, first-timers and fitness enthusiasts filled the venue, challenging themselves and cheering each other on. Winners of the festival’s competitions were awarded Garmin watches and accessories in recognition of their achievements. Behind the festival was a line-up of sponsors who shared its vision of wellbeing and connection.

Healthy living, made easier

Right Bite, the healthy meal brand, joined the festival to connect with the fitness community. The brand awarded prizes worth Dh 9,500 across padel, badminton and table tennis, and offered 15 per cent off its meal plans.

“Garmin Fitness Fest is a fantastic initiative that celebrates the UAE’s growing enthusiasm for health and fitness, and it has been a pleasure for Right Bite to be part of this year’s event. As a brand committed to making healthy eating more accessible and convenient, we recognise the important role nutrition plays in supporting an active lifestyle. The festival has been a great opportunity to connect with the fitness community, and we hope it continues to inspire more people to embrace healthier habits in their everyday lives,” said Amanda Millman, marketing director, Right Bite.

Bringing families and communities closer

Botim supported the event with a focus on shared experiences. They awarded credits worth Dh 300 each to 22 Walkathon participants, a total of Dh 6,600 in prizes.

“At Botim, we believe meaningful connections go beyond the digital world. Our support for Garmin Fitness Fest 2026 reflects our commitment to bringing people and communities closer together through shared experiences. Sport has a unique ability to connect people across generations and backgrounds, and we’re pleased to support initiatives that encourage participation, strengthen community ties and bring families together,” said Subhan Ahmad, VP of growth and marketing.

Celebrating every milestone

Sponsor fnp brought its spirit of gifting and celebration to the festival. The brand awarded prizes worth Dh 10,000 in total across the fitness challenges and the Walkathon.

“At fnp, we believe achievements deserve to be celebrated, whether it’s reaching a personal fitness milestone or crossing the finish line for the first time. We were proud to sponsor Garmin Fitness Fest and bring our spirit of gifting and celebration to an event that inspired people to move, connect and challenge themselves. It was a pleasure to celebrate the determination of participants and the community that came together to cheer them on.” - fnp.

An activation that drew the crowds

Tamara’s activation was a popular stop, drawing visitors and giving them a chance to interact with the brand. Tamara also offered flexible payment plans, allowing customers to split their purchases into 4, 6, 9 or 12 payments with zero fees and no late fees.

“Garmin Fitness Fest was a great event for Tamara to be part of. It was well-organised, with strong attendance and great customer engagement throughout. Our activation was particularly well-received, attracting visitors and giving them the opportunity to interact with the brand and learn more about Tamara. It was great to see the interest from customers and the overall energy of the event. We’re glad to have been part of an event that brought people together and created a great atmosphere for everyone involved.” - Tamara

Recovery and wellbeing, beyond the workout

Banya Forrest, the Bluewaters Island health and recovery destination, also sponsored Garmin Fitness Fest 2026, bringing its focus on rest and recovery to the festival. The brand awarded prizes worth Dh 14,400 in total across basketball, cricket, padel and swimming.

“At Banya Forrest, we believe true wellbeing goes beyond training, and that rest and recovery are just as important as performance. We were proud to sponsor Garmin Fitness Fest 2026 and to support a community committed to living healthier, more balanced lives.” - Banya Forrest

Looking ahead

With more than 10,000 participants and supportive partners, Garmin Fitness Fest 2026 showed how far the UAE’s fitness culture has come. Wellbeing is built through small, consistent steps, and those steps are easier and more enjoyable when taken together.