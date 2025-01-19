Galeries Lafayette launches “Make It Iconic” campaign

Michel Abchee, Consul General of France in Dubai, Jean-Christophe, Menna.AbdelRahman

Galeries Lafayette at Dubai Mall has launched its “Make It Iconic” 2025 campaign, a celebration of French elegance and innovation, in collaboration with the French government.

The campaign kicked off with a special brunch on January 9 at IZU Bakery & Brasserie, located on the ground floor of Galeries Lafayette. This event, graced by the presence of the Consul General of France in Dubai, Jean-Christophe Paris, marks the beginning of a year-long series of events that showcase the distinctiveness of French culture and luxury shopping.

During the brunch, guests indulged in an exclusive menu of French gourmet cuisine. The campaign not only celebrates French fashion but also highlights an array of top French brands featured at Galeries Lafayette Dubai Mall, including Zadig et Voltaire, Isabel Marant, and The Kooples in the Women’s and Men’s Departments, renowned beauty labels like Jean Paul Gaultier and Maison Francis Kurkdjian, and luxurious home brands such as Le Creuset and Cristal De Paris. “Our ‘Make It Iconic’ campaign, supported by the French government, was not just a celebration but a recommitment to delivering an unmatched French shopping experience,” said Michel Abchee, Chairman and CEO of Galeries Lafayette. “It enhances the cultural ties between France and the UAE, perfectly aligning with our mission to bring French luxury and lifestyle closer to our community in Dubai.” Galeries Lafayette at Dubai Mall continues to be a premier destination for both residents and visitors, offering a wide selection of goods from esteemed French labels across various departments, from fashion and beauty to home decor and children’s wear. This campaign ensures that every visitor can experience a slice of Paris right in the heart of Dubai.