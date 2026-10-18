Some Dubai buyers wait until January 2027 for Apple’s foldable iPhone Duo as demand rises

Would you wait until January next year for a phone you tried to book within minutes of pre-orders opening? Some UAE residents are doing exactly that after delivery slots for Apple’s first foldable iPhone Duo moved from October to November, December and even January 2027 within a short time.

Pre-orders for the iPhone Duo opened at 4pm on Friday, October 16, with the device set to reach buyers and stores from October 23. However, residents who logged on hoping to get the phone on its first day said the available delivery dates changed quickly as demand picked up.

Emaad Khayyam, a JLT resident and financial professional, said delivery dates began moving almost immediately after pre-orders opened in the UAE. “Within a minute, I could see the dates jumping week by week,” he said. “By the time I completed my booking, the earliest slot I could get was in January (2027).”

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Despite the long wait, Khayyam went ahead with the order. “I will be eagerly waiting for it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deira resident Usman Malik was among those who secured delivery slots for the first day. He said he moved quickly as soon as the booking page opened, becoming so focused on placing his order that he barely noticed what was happening around him.

“I managed to book two phones for delivery on October 23,” he said. “My friends and cousins then asked me to book for them too, but by the time I tried, the delivery date had already jumped to November 23.”

He said he was excited to be among the first buyers to get Apple’s new foldable phone. “I am happy that I will be able to use it on the first day of delivery,” he said.

Syed Kazim, another buyer, said he was unable to secure an October slot and was given a November delivery date instead. “It never happens like this,” he said. “Usually, the delivery date moves forward week by week as slots fill up. This time, it suddenly jumped by almost a month.”

He said the sharp change showed how high demand was for Apple’s new model. “Very few people will get it on the first day. Most buyers will receive it only after a month, but people are still willing to wait because this is a completely new Apple model.”

For Sameera Ali, the phone was meant to be a gift from her husband for their wedding anniversary on November 2. She said it was the only gift she had asked for in a long time, and her family sat together to book at least one device.

“The booking page opened for us at 4.18pm, but the next available delivery date was only at the end of December,” she said. “We still booked it, but I will be getting my gift late.”

Sameera said she was disappointed to miss the anniversary date but was not unhappy. “We genuinely thought we would be able to get at least one phone,” she said.

Mobile phone traders in Dubai said the delays could push some buyers towards the local market, where those seeking immediate availability may have to pay a premium.

Moideen Mustafa, from Phone Line in Deira market, earlier said some buyers were ready to pay up to Dh2,500 extra to get iPhone Duo on its first day.