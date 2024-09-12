From social media sweethearts to soon-to-be parents: Nora and Khalid welcome a new chapter

The couple is best known for creating relatable content and comedy sketches on social media. Photos: Supplied

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 6:50 PM

They began their relationship in true Gen-Z fashion—by liking Instagram stories and sliding into each other’s DMs. It was a modern-day social media fairytale that kicked off on the very platforms that define their generation. And then, they lived happily ever after? Not quite. While that may be a fitting conclusion for a Disney story, the reality is that, even in the seemingly perfect world of social media, things are far from simple.

From the moment they met, Nora and Khalid felt an undeniable connection, rooted in mutual respect and a deep understanding of each other’s ambitions. However, they quickly realised that this was just the beginning. Finding the right partner is merely the first step; what follows is a journey filled with highs and lows, as they learn to love the evolving versions of one another that emerge through different phases of life. After all, maintaining a successful relationship requires constant effort—and the couple takes great pride in putting in that work.

Now, as the couple prepares to welcome their first child in just a few weeks, they are ready to embark on an exciting new chapter—parenthood—filled with anticipation, joy, and the promise of even greater adventures ahead.

How I met your mother

Khalid Alherani, a civil engineering graduate from Palestine, returned home and briefly worked in his father’s business before a chance Instagram interaction changed his life. “A girl with 100,000 followers liked two of my photos, and I had to know why,” he recalls, with a chuckle. That girl was Nora Achmaoui, a successful entrepreneur who had already launched several service-based companies through SHEEO—an online business community.

Born in Germany to Moroccan parents, Nora moved to Dubai in 2020, following a belief that ‘the land of Burj Khalifa’ was a sign of where her future lay. What followed was a partnership that blossomed amidst the chaos of life and work. “I’ve always considered myself better at making business decisions than personal ones,” the 29-year-old admitted. “But I didn’t want to be that person who is 40, a billionaire on a yacht, all alone. I needed someone who matched my vibe.”

Nora and Khalid met through social media and boasts a following of over 1.7 million on Instagram today

Their connection deepened as they recognised their strengths and complemented each other’s weaknesses. “We once had this discussion about our ‘leaks’, as I like to call them. I don’t consider myself particularly savvy in business, while she has incredible business acumen. On the other hand, I am very particular about health and fitness; I’ve always felt that my strength lies in my physicality, which is an area she wanted to improve in,” says Khalid, 27. “It’s very important that each of us has something we look up to in our partner,” adds Nora.

Partners, online and offline

Their partnership has thrived on open communication, which Khalid emphasises as vital in any relationship. “I realised that if I didn’t share everything with her, what was the point of being married?” he shared. “Every day you wake up, it’s like you’re going on a new date.” This mindset fosters a connection that allows them to face challenges together rather than apart.

“You see us as a perfect couple on social media, but we still face many struggles in different areas,” Khalid admitted. “In the beginning, our communication was far from ideal. We came from different traditions and cultures.” Nora added, “You need to be able to communicate 24/7, whether it breaks you or not. We can’t just run out of the room.” To navigate issues, the couple has come up with a “snitching” method to express feelings without causing offence.

Nora and Khalid's wedding celebrations

Despite the glamorous facade often portrayed on social media, Nora emphasised the importance of authenticity. “Yes, people say they wish they had our life, but every trip is work,” she adds. “Our aim is always to create relatable content, not perfect content.”

When they began their social media careers, navigating the complexities of a public relationship also came with its own challenges. “Most couples aren’t capable of working together as content creators because they have to be together 24/7,” says Nora. Their solution? Clearly defined roles. “You need to partition the work. I handle the concept because I know how to think strategically, while he’s handy and says, ‘Tell me what you need me to prepare.’”

Through their shared experiences, Nora and Khalid have cultivated a bond that goes beyond romance. “If I’m doing it right, I’m not just having a husband; I have a lover, a best friend, a protector and a therapist—it’s the all-inclusive package.”

Parents-to-be

On a recent evening, as Khalid drove home, a wave of emotion hit him. With tears in his eyes, he glanced into the rearview mirror and thought, “In a few months' time, will I really be looking into this mirror and seeing my daughter in the backseat?” Hearing this for the first time, Nora's eyes welled up. The realisation that in just a few short weeks they would be welcoming their baby girl dawned on them.

The couple are preparing for their biggest adventure—parenthood. Although the pregnancy wasn’t planned, they’ve embraced the journey with open hearts. “We’re good with daily structures but not really future planners,” says Nora, who’s just a few weeks away from her due date. “Honestly, we’re just excited to meet her. The only thing we really discuss is how we’re going to raise her because, coming from different backgrounds, there are traditions we question.”

For both Nora and Khalid, it’s crucial that they don’t simply accept traditions without understanding them. “I want her to ask as many ‘why’s as possible,” Nora adds. “I believe that if you can explain the most complex things to a child in a simple manner, you’ve reached a high level of intelligence. If we can manage that, we’ll raise our next best friend.”

Welcoming a new chapter

This thoughtful, inquisitive approach to parenthood is something the couple is determined to pass on to their daughter. “There’s no single ‘right’ way of doing things,” says Khalid. “You realise that the world has many different perspectives, that’s the mindset we want to cultivate in her.”

As influencers, Khalid and Nora will also need to navigate the intersection of family life and their social media presence, redefining the rules to ensure what works best for their child. However, Khalid is confident that they can integrate their daughter into their entrepreneurial lives without compromising either. “I’m sure that if we create a routine and a safe structure, we can make it work. Social media is our passion and our job, and we won’t just disappear.”

Nora, too, seems pragmatic about sharing aspects of their family life online. “People will say things like, ‘She’s selling her child,’ or warn us about the dangers, but we’ll figure it out as we go. We might feel protective when she arrives, but we also don’t want to make her a mystery. We’re not good at hiding things.”

Good cop and bad cop

When asked what kind of parents they expect to be, Khalid laughs, “She’s going to be so happy to have us!” It’s obvious that the couple is beaming with excitement at the thought of the life their daughter will experience—a life filled with travel, adventure, and opportunities that neither of them had growing up.

The couple has recently moved into their new villa, where they will welcome their firstborn

But with those privileges comes a responsibility to teach their daughter the value of hard work. “She will be a hard worker and will understand that everything we have comes from a lot of hard work,” Khalid adds. Nora, on the other hand, believes she’ll take on the role of the “bad cop” while Khalid will naturally assume the place of a “good cop”.

The Dua that changed their life

Recalling the gender reveal—a breathtaking, first-of-its-kind drone show in Dubai—Khalid says, “In the last minute before the reveal, I said, ‘Whatever Allah gives me, I’m happy with it.’”