From luxury pop-up to winter markets: 7 local events that are worth your time

Stuff that has everyone all agog with excitement

By wknd. Desk Published: Fri 9 Dec 2022, 3:12 PM

The luxury pop-up

Ever wanted all your favorite brands to be in one place, as you avoid the hassle of going to different stores, and shop the best of the best right next to each other? This December, The PosH OUTNET Superbrands Festive Party & Holiday Pop-Up is being set up from December 9, until December 20 at A1 Space Warehouse in Al Serkal Avenue located in Al Qouz, Dubai. The pop-up will feature 600+ designers across luxury brands from designer clothing, shoes, and bags to accessories, swimwear, and much more. Get your ultimate retail fix as you shop from brands like Zimmer Mann, Valentino, Alexander McQueen, Jimmy Choo, Versace, Marc Jacobs, Adidas, Calvin Klein, and many more. There is a special accessories corner making sure your outfits are completed with the most stunning pieces. From the likes of women's bags, belts, and sunglasses to a selection of high-end jewellery from Valentino Missoni Chloe to name a few, make sure you’re on top of your fashion game this season. The space is set up in a large warehouse setting with ample space to move around, with fitting rooms and valet parking, to ensure you shop without any worries.

Join the Santa Run

This Christmas, get your fitness shoes out as the Santa Run at Dubai Festival City makes a comeback. The run is set to take place on December 10, from 7am onwards, with three different challenges. First is the 1km run, followed by the 2.5km run, followed lastly by the 5km run. The run comes with a twist, with the best dressed Santas winning awards for the best costumes, so make sure to get creative. Registration for the run starts at Dh125. For more information, visit www.raceme.ae.

Winter Music Festival

As the year comes to an end, immerse yourselves in some of the hymns of Bollywood as musical queens Jasleen Royal and Kanika Kapoor make their way to Dubai. The Winter Music Fest will be taking place at The Agenda, Dubai, on Saturday, December 17. The show will begin at 9:30 pm, and the gates will open from 8pm. For more information, and to book tickets visit www.wintermusicfest.com.

A melodious night

Singer, songwriter Prateek Kuhad is back in the country as he is set to perform at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on January 14, 2023. Hailed by Rolling Stone as “one of India’s leading singer-songwriters” and also featured on former US President Barack Obama’s list of favourite music of 2019, he recently became the first Indian artiste to sign with Elektra Records (part of the Warner Music Group). The show is being organised by XPRNC, the Middle East’s Festival & Concert company. To book tickets, visit www.dubai.platinumlist.net.

Winter market season

As winter arrives, outdoor markets and entertainment become all the craze for people. The M2L Market, located at Gate Avenue, DIFC, is welcoming the public throughout winter until March 2023. The market will feature a four-pavilion concept and offers plenty of activities for people to indulge in and make memories. The Art Lab features artists, art workshops and exhibitions; the eSports pavilion will have gaming stations for all ages to participate in; the Workbay pavilion has pizza-making workshops for parents and their kids to craft their own pizzas and a Creative Hub with Instagrammable spaces for selfies. A foodies’ heaven, the market will host many delicious spots like Hint Cafe, Smoked Meat Kitchen, El & N Café, Burger 28, House of Pops, and many more. The market will be open from 4pm to midnight on weekdays, and 12pm to midnight on weekends.

Merry Christmas

What says Christmas better than a lit-up Christmas tree and jolly carols? This festive season, diners will be welcomed to the Earth Terrace at the Jumeirah Golf Estates for the most anticipated Christmas celebration, the annual tree lighting ceremony. On December 9, between 5pm and 8pm, get into the holiday mood with Christmas carols and outstanding live entertainment while keeping the kids entertained with a bouncy castle, face painting, and a special visit by Santa Claus and the elves with loads of gifts and prizes. For more information, visit www.jumeirahgolfestates.com.

Nation’s pride

The Sheikh Zayed Festival, being held in Abu Dhabi till March 18, 2023, from 4pm to 12am, is a cultural entertainment festival held to celebrate the authentic noble values of Emirati society and pass on their pride and honour to future generations and the whole world. Located in Al Wathba, take friends and family as you learn more about the region and celebrate its beauty.