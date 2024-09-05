From Dubai to an international field: Oliver Duthie's remarkable baseball journey

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 3:05 PM

By Leslie Wilson

The story of Oliver Duthie and his father, Roger, is a compelling tale of generational evolution within a sports-loving Dubai -bred family. It highlights how passion for sports can be passed down, evolve, and take on new meaning across three generations.

As a seasoned sports management professional, Roger dedicated a big part of his career to fostering relationships, negotiating deals, and ensuring the successful execution of sponsorships with some of the world’s biggest sports organisations including the ATP, NFL, Formula 1, PGA European Tour, International Cricket Council, and FIFA.

In contrast, Oliver’s journey represents the next generation’s approach to sports. From a very young age, his love for baseball took root in the Dubai Little League, the home of baseball and softball in the city since 1996, where he honed his skills and developed into a talented left-handed pitcher under the watchful guidance of his father, an avid amateur baseball player, whose own father was a skilled amateur ball player in Canada. Baseball is in this family’s blood.

Oliver’s commitment and talent earned him a baseball scholarship at the University of British Columbia, where he continues to excel on the front lines, actively competing and representing his team at the highest amateur levels.

Oliver’s journey also reflects the globalisation of sports, where a young athlete from Dubai can compete globally and aim for events like the WBSC Under-23 Baseball World Cup and, potentially, the 2028 Olympics.

In the thick of things

Together, Roger and Oliver are a picture of a family deeply embedded in the world of sports, each making their unique contributions to the field they love.

However, Oliver, who grew up around Emirates Airline’s sporting deals that Roger negotiated over the years, is hoping to forge his own legacy on the baseball field.

Starting his journey in Dubai’s Little League and progressing to represent Dubai in international tournaments, Oliver has shown remarkable dedication to baseball over the years.

He is not just riding the coattails of his father, he is determined to blaze his own trail, as he prepares to play a crucial role as a pitcher for Team Great Britain in the upcoming WBSC 2024 Under-23 Baseball World Cup, set to take place in Shaoxing, China, from September 6-15.

Oliver’s selection to Team Great Britain highlights the growing popularity of the sport both in the region and globally. China hosting a Baseball World Cup is a remarkable achievement for the nation. For Great Britain to compete in a sport it has adopted, with a mix of home-grown talent, reflects the dedication of coaches and players.

The Great Britain National Baseball Team has appointed Jonathon Cramman as Manager and Head Coach of the Under 23s. Cramman, who has a long history with the programme, has played for Great Britain at every level and has been part of the coaching staff since 2019, initially as manager of the U15s and later as the hitting coach and 3B coach of the U23s.

The Great Britain U23s have recently achieved historic performances, including winning their first-ever Silver Medal at the 2023 WBSC Europe U23 European Championships. This success will see Great Britain make its debut at the WBSC U23 World Cup in China.

Oliver’s baseball journey is a remarkable story of passion and dedication. His introduction to the sport began at a young age, with his first experiences on the diamond occurring when he was three years old thanks to the Dubai Little League. This foundation set the stage for his later accomplishments.

By the time Oliver was 12, his talent and commitment had already earned him a spot representing the UAE in the Little League World Series qualifiers held in Korea where he captained the team.

His teams have also played in Australia, Thailand, Philippines, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and across the US. Oliver was even fortunate enough one year to throw the first ceremonials pitch at a Los Angeles Dodger’s game.

Competing on an international stage at such a young age was a significant milestone in his development as a player, exposing him to high-level competition and further fuelling his ambitions.

This early exposure was pivotal in shaping Oliver's baseball career, helping him hone his skills and gain invaluable experience that would later contribute to his success.

Oliver's journey from the fields of Dubai to representing the UAE and Great Britain on the global stage is a testament to the potential that exists within the region. It highlights the significance of investing in youth sports programmes and providing young talent with the opportunities and resources they need to succeed.

Oliver’s international experience not only tested his abilities but also laid the groundwork for his future achievements, including earning a baseball scholarship at the University of British Columbia and representing Team Great Britain in the WBSC 2024 Under-23 Baseball World Cup.

The warm-up

A graduate of Dubai College and one of two players from DC playing baseball, Oliver’s journey from Dubai to the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, is impressive. He is currently the only player to be born and raised in Dubai to play baseball at the next level and to represent not only the UAE but Great Britain as well.

This highlights the growing impact of baseball talent emerging from the picturesque baseball fields next to Dubai Pond Park at the Taurex Dubai Little League Fields to play collegiate baseball in America.

Despite having left Dubai to study in North America, Oliver admitted that he has never felt more proud of his UAE heritage. “The diaspora of the Canadian community is so strong in places like Dubai,” said Oliver. “We even have ice hockey rinks, American football fields, baseball diamonds and basketball courts. It’s amazing.

“I grew up playing ice hockey in Dubai as well but eventually had to focus on baseball if I wanted to take the game seriously.”

“My nationality matters a lot to me but it makes me proud to tell my friends and anyone I meet that I am from the UAE,” he added.