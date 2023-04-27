From chicken in a cone to Dubai Food Festival: 4 things to try this week

Stuff that has everyone all agog with excitement

Chicken in a waffle

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 27 Apr 2023, 5:26 PM

Food lovers know no bounds when it comes to creativity, and that is exactly what happened when Chick’nCone came about. A franchise found all across the UAE, at locations like Last Exit Al Khawaneej, Dubai, Aljada, Sharjah, Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah, and Syde Food Truck Park, Al Ain, the aim of the food served here is simple. To make chicken the focus. Alongside the hot and tender chicken, you can enjoy the crispy crunch of waffles. Head over to your nearest branch to devour this unique fusion.

Tea with a view

As summer seems to be settling in, sip on your precious tea with a breathtaking view at The St Regis Dubai, The Palm. Situated on the 52nd floor of the Palm Tower, The View is known for its high tea along with a line-up of plain and raisin scones with clotted cream, strawberry and lavender jam, savoury sandwiches, and scrumptious desserts. Alongside these delicious treats, guests can enjoy the stunning views of the skyline and the world-famous Palm Jumeirah. The tea takes places daily from 1pm until 5pm and starts at Dh275 per person. For reservations, call +971 56 688 9885.

Foodies' paradise

Dubai is well known for its gastronomic experiences and this time it has come back with a bang with the Dubai Food Festival. Taking place from April 28 until May 7, the festival will be hosting local chefs in the city who will be putting special set priced meals in their restaurants, showcasing the creative food scenes across Dubai. If you’re looking to try something new, then keep an eye out for your favourite spot announcing its special set menus. For more information, check out visitdubai.com.

Getting artsy under water

The third edition of Al Qattara Murals is back in Abu Dhabi at Al Ain’s Al Qattara Arts Centre and is taking place from February 1, 2023, until January 6, 2024. The exhibition will be showcasing the works of 20 notable artists under this year’s theme ‘Under the Sea’. Some of the talented artists include Saggaf Al Hashemi, Atma Al Dhaheri, Sarwa Abdulrahman, Zainab Al Hashemi, Reem Al Mazrouei, and many more. Their art will explore themes of life under water and the beauty and history that comes along with it. For more information, visit abudhabiculture.ae.