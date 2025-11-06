From Bugattis to Bentleys, Cristiano Ronaldo says he’s lost count of his cars: 'Maybe 40 or 41'

When Cristiano Ronaldo first stepped foot in Manchester as an 18-year-old, he was just a promising kid from Madeira with a dream and a Sporting Lisbon contract. Fast forward two decades, and the world’s first footballing billionaire now admits he’s lost count of how many cars he owns.

“If I had to bet, I’d honestly say 40 or 41,” Ronaldo told Piers Morgan in part one of their new interview. “Honestly, I don’t know. I love the Bugattis — they are different beasts.”

The Portuguese superstar’s love affair with supercars began shortly after signing with Manchester United in 2003. Within a year, he was cruising around in a £67,500 Porsche Cayenne. But that was just the beginning of what would become one of the most desired car collections in the world.

According to DailyMail report, Ronaldo’s early years at United saw him steadily upgrading from the Cayenne to even flashier wheels. But his passion nearly turned disastrous in 2009 when he crashed a £200,000 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano days before a match against Chelsea. The car was destroyed; Ronaldo walked away without a scratch.

That same year, his then record-breaking £80 million transfer to Real Madrid changed his career — and his garage, for good. As part of Real’s sponsorship deal with Audi, Ronaldo was treated to a new model every year. Over time, he was spotted with an Audi RS5, R8, and S8, all polished to perfection and befitting a Galáctico lifestyle.

Bugattis, Bentleys, and billionaire taste

When Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018, his automotive indulgence went into overdrive. The jewel in his collection? A £8.5 million Bugatti Centodieci, one of only ten in existence. With 1600 horsepower and a top speed of 236mph, it’s the kind of machine only a few people on the planet can afford.

Ronaldo is famously fond of the Bugatti brand. He owns a £1.5 million Veyron and a £2 million Chiron, both fixtures in his fleet. “I like to have two of everything,” he once confessed to Morgan, a statement that might explain why few truly know how deep his garage goes.

His collection also includes:

Mercedes G-Wagon Brabus (£600,000) – a gift from his partner (now, fiance), Georgina Rodríguez

McLaren MP4-12C (£200,000)

Lamborghini Aventador (£270,000)

Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG (£200,000)

Bentley Flying Spur (£250,000)

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Convertible (£200,000)

Ferrari Monza (£1.4 million)

McLaren Senna (£750,000)

Ferrari 599 GTO (£500,000)

Rodríguez, too, has contributed to the collection, gifting Ronaldo a Rolls-Royce Dawn (worth £500,000) for his 36th birthday. That makes three Rolls-Royces in total, alongside a Cullinan (£300,000) and a Phantom Drophead Coupe (£500,000).

Life in Saudi Arabia

Since moving to Saudi Arabia to play for Al-Nassr on a £175 million-per-year contract, Ronaldo’s taste for the finer things has only intensified. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner reportedly lives in an ultra-secure compound in Riyadh, complete with on-site amenities, a man cave, and what’s rumoured to be a showroom-sized garage.

In the same interview with Morgan, Ronaldo revealed that he recently added a £3.2 million Bugatti Tourbillon — not for pleasure, but as “an investment.” It joins a £2 million Ferrari Daytona SP3, the latest gem in his Saudi stable.

And thanks to Al-Nassr’s partnership with BMW, the squad receives new BMWs annually — one of the few cars Ronaldo actually drives himself in the Kingdom. “I had to drive it home after training,” he said, admitting that traffic in Saudi Arabia usually keeps him out of the driver’s seat.

Fans got a rare peek into Ronaldo’s Riyadh home during the Morgan interview, which appeared to be filmed inside his private man cave — complete with leather sofas, football memorabilia, and possibly just a few keys to his fleet.

He might not know exactly how many cars he owns, but one thing’s certain: Cristiano Ronaldo’s garage is as legendary as his career.