From Aerial Pilates to Zumba: How these UAE women conquered the 'A-Z' of fitness

Photos by Neeraj Murali/KT

Fitness journeys often start with a spark of inspiration, but for Sapna Dhanwani (34) and Priyanka Kumbhat (31), both Indian expats living in the UAE, it was a full-blown challenge—one that spanned the alphabet.

The duo embarked on an ambitious A-Z Exercise Challenge, pushing their boundaries with workouts for every letter of the alphabet, ranging from Aerial Pilates to Zumba.

Along the way, Sapna also navigated the unexpected twist of pregnancy, transforming the challenge into a celebration of motherhood and the resilience that comes with it.

How it started

Sapna moved to Dubai in 2013, drawn by its proximity to her family and promising career opportunities. “I grew up in Oman and completed my higher education in India. Dubai seemed closer to home and a great place to continue my professional career,” says Sapna.

For Priyanka, Dubai has always been home, a city where her childhood memories and fitness aspirations coalesce.

The idea for the A-Z challenge was born from a shared desire to transform their fitness routines. “After neglecting my health for three years, Sapna called me with this idea,” Priyanka recalls. “It was exactly what I needed to stay motivated. We created an Excel sheet to organise every letter with potential classes and studios. The rest, as they say, is history.”

Sweat, struggles, and success

From B for Barre to P for Pravilo, the duo immersed themselves in a kaleidoscope of fitness experiences. “Pravilo was like a shocker—it looks like a torture chamber, but the stretch was unbelievable,” says Sapna. For Priyanka, the challenge revealed a vibrant world of possibilities: “It showed me that fitness doesn’t have to be mundane—it’s about discovering what your body enjoys and mixing it up.”

While some letters were easy to fill, others proved challenging. “Finding exercises for letters like X, Q, and W was tough,” admits Priyanka. “Some studios also backed out at the last minute, but our shared excitement kept us motivated.”

They strategically planned around Dubai’s hot climate, reserving indoor activities for summer and venturing outdoors as the weather improved. This adaptability underscored Dubai’s diverse fitness scene. “The variety of indoor experiences here is amazing,” Priyanka shares.

The pregnancy twist

Sapna’s journey took an unexpected turn when she discovered her pregnancy just before completing “R” for Roll Shaper. “We adjusted W from Wakeboarding to Wellness Wednesday to keep things safe,” she explains. “It’s perfectly okay to work out during pregnancy if you stick to routines you’re accustomed to, not trying something that’s drastically new. I worked out throughout my last pregnancy and plan to do so again.”

This chapter of the challenge also became a way for Sapna to embrace her body and welcome change. “The shift in mindset is incredible. I’m open to trying new things now, which I never would’ve considered before,” says Sapna.

Documenting their journey on Instagram has also brought an outpouring of support from the local community. “People loved it,” says Priyanka. “Friends and followers would send us class recommendations and ask what’s next. Fitness is something everyone wants to integrate into their lifestyle, and this series showed them that it doesn’t have to be boring.”

Fitness as a lifestyle

For Sapna and Priyanka, the challenge was all about embracing a lifestyle shift. “Trying different classes has really taught me that consistency can be fun too. Fitness is a lifestyle, not a fad,” Priyanka shares. Sapna agrees, emphasising the importance of trying new things: “When you stick to just one type of workout, you miss out. This challenge has changed that for me.”

As the duo concludes their A-Z journey, they remain inspired by the possibilities that lie ahead. “Lagree [an exercise based on slow and controlled movement] will always be my first love,” Sapna says with a smile, “but this challenge has taught me to embrace diversity in fitness.”

Their message for beginners? Dive in. “The Dubai Fitness Challenge is the perfect time to get moving,” says Sapna. “With the weather improving and gyms offering amazing deals, there’s no better time to start.”

Whether it’s prenatal workouts or a newfound love for SUP Pilates, Sapna and Priyanka’s journey of finding joy and strength in unexpected places has only just begun. “The entire city is buzzing with new sessions and classes. It’s the ideal opportunity for anyone who’s been hesitant about starting their fitness journey,” Sapna signs off.

List of challenges undertaken:

A for Aerial Pilates

B for Barre

C for Crank

D for Dubai Sports World

E for Equestrian

F for Float

G for Girls Who Walk

H for Healthy Back

I for Ice Bath

J for Jiu Jitsu

K for Kickboxing L for Let's Workout Together M for MOTR N for Nail Standing O for Obstacle Race and Rock Climbing P for Pravilo Q for Quantum Analysis R for Roll Shaper S for SUP Pilates T for Tarot U for UnderWater Yoga V for Vera Sound Healing W for Wellness Wednesday X for X Training Y for Yo Fit Hot Yoga Z for Zumba