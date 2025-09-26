Ghaf Woods, Masaar: How you can live in a forest in the UAE

The pandemic might have stormed through the world five years ago, but it continues to dictate the way we work, the way we live, and even where we live.

After staying holed up in matchbox-sized apartments for almost two years, people across the world craved to leave their concrete cages and make a dash for greener pastures. And real estate developers seem to have an interesting solution for this restless lot: residential properties built on the concept of forest living. In such communities, plush homes are nestled in acres of green land that are cultivated at the heart of busy cities and come equipped with 21st century perks like quick, easy access to smart technology. Put simply, it’s where nature and lifestyle converge.

In the UAE, Arada announced Masaar, its ‘forested community’ in Rowdat district of Sharjah, in 2021 and has since then launched it in three phases. The entire project is expected to deliver around 9,000 homes with a combined value of Dh28 billion.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, group CEO of Arada, says via email that construction will begin in early 2026, and the first homes will be ready in 2027. “Forested communities are now one of the most popular residential trends in the UAE,” says Alkhoshaibi. He explains that besides providing amenities like cycle tracks, wellness and play areas, the entire project is also home to “50 different species of trees” that are both native to the UAE — like ghaf, which is the country’s national tree — and others like mahogany, which the team brought in from South America. “And it is thriving here for the first time in a residential setting,” he says. The third phase of the project, Masaar 3, will also have a central lagoon pool.

In such projects, he says, nature isn’t just the pretty backdrop — it’s the spine of the entire project. “When all three projects are completed, there will be 220,000 trees,” he adds.

In June last year, Majid Al Futtaim Properties launched Ghaf Woods, which is expected to be spread across 738,000 square metres near Global Village. “Over the coming years, the community will take shape in phases, ultimately offering more than 7,000 premium homes alongside a forest of 30,000 trees, including the iconic ghaf,” explains a spokesperson via email, adding that besides sprawling green spaces, the property will also include “forest trails, cycling paths, yoga pavilions, and nature-inspired dining”.

“By embedding thousands of trees into the heart of the development, we are creating natural ecosystems that help purify the air, provide shade, conserve water, and support biodiversity.”

Blending nature with modern life

Faysal Ali, vice-president of design and planning studio at engineering, design and infrastructure firm Parsons, explains that the rise of such projects in the UAE indicates a clear shift towards “people-centric urban design that prioritises quality of life alongside environmental performance”. He, too, points out that such well-designed, functional green spaces offer a range of benefits like fostering biodiversity, improving air quality, reducing rising temperatures, capturing carbon, and making year-round outdoor living in extreme climates a reality.

But what exactly qualifies as a ‘forest-living community’ in an urban world?

Khaled Al Shamaa, co-founder and director of XYZ Designers, explains that it’s not the numbers but the thought that counts — meaning, the actual acres of greenery don’t necessarily matter but the philosophy behind the entire project is key. “It’s when green infrastructure shapes its identity,” he says, explaining that it would typically feature shaded pedestrian walkways, vertical gardens, parks and lush landscapes that promote cooling and socialising in equal measure. He cites the example of the master plan of Downtown Mina in Ras Al Khaimah, which has elements of forest living and illustrates how a downtown can be surrounded by boulevards, gardens and parks. “It also proves that density and lifestyle vibrancy can coexist with strong ecological character,” he adds.

Apart from the pandemic, other factors like increasing awareness about the real dangers of climate change have contributed to the rise of such communities. Also, as pointed out by Al Shamaa, it also “perfectly aligns with the UAE’s 2040 and 2071 visions for sustainable urbanism”.

Arada’s Masaar was the first major master plan for the company in the UAE post-pandemic. “So, we had to think carefully about how lifestyles had changed and what people really wanted from their homes,” says Alkhoshaibi.

He says that the team conducted extensive surveys before launching the project, and its results pointed to a clear need for greener space and a more active lifestyle among residents.

Forest living goes mainstream

Al Shamaa explains that real estate group Al Barari and Sustainable City first pioneered the idea of having more green spaces in projects. “Now, it’s entering mainstream developments,” he says.

Through his and the team’s work, they were able to depict that the concept had no vertical limits. While working on projects like The Highgrove by Ellington and DWTN Residences by Deyaar, they brought elements of forest living into high-rise buildings as well. In the former, for instance, which they reimagined as a ‘biophilic sanctuary’, Al Shamaa explains that they layered greenery across spots like podium terraces, mid-level wellness decks, and rooftop amenities, to give residents “a forest-like progression in a vertical setting”.

Parsons has also worked on the Dubai Greenery Master Plan, which supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan that seeks to increase green and recreational spaces in the city. Ali explains that their work reimagines desert living by merging urban design, the public realm and smart city technologies. “We combine advanced irrigation systems with carefully selected native species, creating intelligent green networks that monitor and optimise environmental performance in real-time.”

“Aldar’s The Wilds, Haven, and Athlon projects in Dubai are also great examples of how this concept is being implemented — we are integrating sustainability, resilience, and walkability into these developments,” he continues.

Helping forests flourish in the UAE

The benefits are numerous, but maintaining and sustaining such projects in a country like the UAE — with its hot and humid climate — requires careful planning and attention.

“The challenge in the UAE lies in water, plant survival and long-term maintenance in an arid climate,” explains Al Shamaa. “The solution is innovation: adaptive native planting, recycled water systems, smart soil technologies and shading strategies… The only potential downside is poor implementation, if projects overuse water or depend on non-adaptive species. But with responsible design, the pros clearly outweigh the cons.”

Dr Muhammad Naseem, associate professor of climate change biology and co-chair of environmental science and sustainability at Zayed University, Abu Dhabi, agrees. “Features like the lagoon pool, if well managed, can provide more than just leisure; they can enhance local humidity levels and attract birdlife, making the space feel alive and vibrant with a sense of fulfilment,” he explains.

He adds that concerns around non-native trees and water use, or lagoon pools, which are often criticised for evaporation losses, are all valid, but can be addressed through thoughtful planning that accommodates careful irrigation strategies like drip systems, recycled greywater and natural filtration systems, shaded edges, or even wetland plants that are integrated into the whole system. “The key lies in intention,” he says. “When developers approach these projects as living systems rather than decorative add-ons, the pitfalls become opportunities to innovate in water conservation, ecological balance, landscaping, and community engagement. Thus, challenges exist but they are manageable.”

Companies have already taken note. Alkhoshaibi, for instance, explains that their green spaces will be irrigated by recycled water from the community’s onsite treatment plant. “Water distribution is also undertaken by a state-of-the-art irrigation system that reduces the amount of water required and also monitors any leaks or losses in the system,” he explains.