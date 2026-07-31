Emirati chefs takes centre stage in a new dining experience in Dubai cinemas

VOX Cinemas has teamed up with Dubai Economy and Tourism to launch Emirati Chefs x VOX, a limited-time dining experience that brings some of the UAE's most exciting homegrown culinary talent to THEATRE by VOX Cinemas.

Available from 29 July, the collaboration invites moviegoers to enjoy an exclusive menu inspired by Emirati flavours before settling in for the latest blockbuster.

Designed to elevate the premium cinema experience, the initiative combines fine dining with world-class entertainment, proving that a trip to the movies can be about much more than popcorn.

The specially curated menu features three signature dishes created by renowned Emirati chefs. UAE Twin Chefs Abdulrahman and Maitha Al Hashmi, the youngest qualified Emirati chefs in the UAE and the Middle East, have crafted a refreshing Date & Chami Cheese Salad and tender Slow Cooked Beef Short Ribs, blending traditional ingredients with contemporary techniques.

For dessert, acclaimed Emirati pastry chef Ahmad Al Fardan, who trained in both Dubai and Switzerland, adds his own sweet touch with an indulgent Emirati Sticky Date Pudding, offering a modern take on a regional favourite.

The collaboration is more than just a new menu. It celebrates Dubai's vibrant culinary scene while giving local chefs the opportunity to showcase their creations to thousands of guests visiting VOX Cinemas.

It also supports Dubai's Economic Agenda D33 by shining a spotlight on Emirati entrepreneurs and the city's growing creative economy.

Speaking about the partnership, Mohammad El Etri, Managing Director of UAE & Oman, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, said, "Dubai is home to an incredible community of entrepreneurs, creatives and culinary talent, and we're proud to partner with Dubai Economy and Tourism to help showcase some of the UAE's most exciting Emirati chefs.

Through Emirati, they hope to bring local flavours to an audience of thousands, creating new opportunities for discovery while celebrating the richness of Emirati culture. "Our hope is that guests experience something unique, where world-class entertainment at VOX Cinemas and homegrown talent come together in one memorable experience," he added.

The collaboration was officially unveiled with an exclusive Chef's Table experience at THEATRE, Mall of the Emirates, where media, food creators and industry insiders sampled the limited-edition menu before attending the premiere of Spider-Man: A Brand New Day.

The Emirati Chefs x VOX menu is available for a limited time at THEATRE by VOX Cinemas in Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, Nakheel Mall and Wafi Mall in Dubai, as well as The Galleria Al Maryah Island and Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi.