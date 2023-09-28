UAE: 21 Michelin-starred chef’s culinary institute to open in Abu Dhabi

Ecole Ducasse and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi will launch the Studio in December

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 9:34 PM

Ecole Ducasse, a globally recognised French culinary school founded by Alain Ducasse, one of the most popular and renowned chefs, will open its new institute in Abu Dhabi.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi) in partnership with Erth Hospitality will launch Ecole Ducasse Abu Dhabi Studio in December.

Ecole Ducasse is a culinary school with a worldwide reputation for excellence in teaching culinary and pastry arts. It was founded in 1999 by chef Alain Ducasse – holder of 21 Michelin stars. He has since established world-class institutes in France, India, the Philippines and Thailand.

The facility in Abu Dhabi will be the region’s first institute by Ecole Ducasse, which is now part of Sommet Education – a leading international network of hospitality management and culinary arts schools.

The studio will be located at the Cultural Foundation. Short and professional classes will be taught in a contemporary and friendly space, with easy-to-use professional equipment. The studio will offer classes and courses for all abilities, from aspiring culinary enthusiasts to talent looking to broaden their skill sets. Established within the historic Qasr Al Hosn site, the meticulously designed institute will be on 418 sqm of space. The studio boasts a generous classroom area, a fully equipped workshop show kitchen, a bespoke chef’s table, and a large outdoor terrace with views of the Abu Dhabi skyline. There will be a small group of students per class offering one-to-one attention.

“The arrival of Ecole Ducasse Abu Dhabi Studio in the UAE capital will transform the culinary sector while greatly contributing to the growth of the hospitality industry in the region. By nurturing local talent and fostering creativity and innovation, we aspire to create a lasting impact on the culinary scene in Abu Dhabi and beyond,” said Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director-General for Tourism at DCT – Abu Dhabi.

The announcement follows the launch of a more than Dh360 million Abu Dhabi Culinary Investment Fund unveiled earlier this year, which aims to attract leading brands to the UAE capital over five years and bolster Abu Dhabi's development as a gastronomical hub.

Erth Hospitality will serve as the official licence partner of Ecole Ducasse.

“Ecole Ducasse stands as a beacon of global culinary excellence, and its arrival in Abu Dhabi signifies a momentous milestone,” said Shaikha Al Kaabi, CEO, Erth Hospitality. “This collaboration not only solidifies our commitment to fostering culinary brilliance but also reaffirms Abu Dhabi's status as a burgeoning culinary hub, ready to host and inspire talents from Emiratis and beyond.”

Apart from Ecole Ducasse Abu Dhabi Studio, Sommet Education has inked a partnership with the Boutique Group, a hospitality company fully owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

The collaboration between Boutique Group and Sommet Education will focus on three main areas: training programs, recruitment, and internships.

Benoit-Etienne Domenget, CEO of Sommet Education, said: “We are excited about our collaboration with novel pioneers, Boutique Group, as it enhances our potential to revolutionise how hospitality professionals are developed. We spark new heights of greatness for generations of leaders via collaborative programmes that combine our recognised expertise.”

Elise Masurel de Laval, managing director of Ecole Ducasse, added: “The launch of École Ducasse Studio in partnership with Erth Hospitality in Abu Dhabi is a great milestone for us in the Middle East region, and we are very happy to contribute to enriching the local gastronomic scene and encouraging culinary talents to flourish.”

As a melting pot of cultures, Abu Dhabi provides an ideal home for the institute, welcoming talents from around the world and fostering a nurturing environment for creativity and the space to develop new culinary trends.

