'Dubai became my second home': Turkish Consul General bids farewell with a taste of home

For Türkiye's outgoing Consul General in Dubai, Onur Saylan, saying goodbye to a city he has come to call his second home was always going to be an emotional affair. And what better way to mark the occasion than by bringing a little piece of his homeland to the table?

Hailing from Akşehir in Konya, in the heart of Central Anatolia, Saylan chose to celebrate his farewell through the region's rich culinary heritage, with an eight-course tasting menu curated by Michelin-starred chef Duran Özdemir.

Held at Rixos The Palm Dubai, the evening formed part of the Turkish Consulate's 7 Regions, 7 Cuisines initiative, which introduces UAE audiences to the country's diverse regional food traditions. "This dinner is actually very personal for me. I'm from Akşehir, Konya, right in the heart of Central Anatolia, so I wanted my farewell to reflect where I come from," Saylan told Khaleej Times.

For Saylan, dishes from Konya and Akşehir evoke memories of childhood, family gatherings and the generosity of Anatolian hospitality. The evening also brought together his roots and Özdemir's culinary experience in Cappadocia, another region known for its distinctive food traditions. "After all these years in Dubai, I thought there could be no better way to say goodbye than by sharing the flavours of my own home."

The evening also served as a platform for bringing the two countries closer through their shared appreciation of food and hospitality. "Food tells you a great deal about a country, its geography, its history and, most importantly, its people," Saylan added. "Turkish cuisine is ultimately about hospitality and sharing. That’s something Türkiye and the UAE have very much in common."

A taste of tradition

For Özdemir, who helms Revithia Restaurant in Cappadocia, the essence of Central Anatolian cuisine lies in its time-honoured cooking techniques and the traditions that have been passed down through generations.

"To understand the cuisine of Central Anatolia, you have to look beyond the ingredients and consider the importance of time," he said. "In our culinary culture, flavour is created not only by ingredients, but also through age-old craftsmanship and memory."

For those discovering the cuisine for the first time, Özdemir recommends dried okra soup from Konya, traditionally served at weddings and celebrations. "In Anatolia, preserving food has never been merely a necessity. It's a way of preserving culture and identity," he said.

As Saylan prepares to conclude his tenure in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, the evening also offered an opportunity to reflect on the relationships and experiences that have shaped his time in the UAE. "I arrived here as the Consul General of Türkiye, but I'm leaving with friendships and relationships that go far beyond diplomacy. That is what I'll remember most, the people," he said.

"Dubai is a remarkable place. It has an energy and optimism that are difficult to find anywhere else. You meet people from every part of the world, yet somehow you very quickly feel that you belong here," he added.

And while his roots will always remain in Akşehir and Konya, the city has become an equally meaningful part of his life. "I don't really see this as saying goodbye. I'm simply leaving one home to return to another. And wherever I am, I know I will always carry a part of Dubai with me."