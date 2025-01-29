KT Photos: Neeraj Murali

Orfali Bros Bistro's founders stumbled upon the food industry after performing poorly in school. Today, they are leading the region’s top restaurant, which topped the Middle East and North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants awards for the third year in a row.

They also made it to the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list, landing at the 46th place, cementing their status as a global culinary powerhouse.They are also introducing two new restaurants and a culinary academy to support young chefs in their home country. The trio spoke to Khaleej Times about how it all came to be.

Founded in 2021 by Syrian-born brothers Mohammad, Wassim, and Omar Orfali, the Wasl 51 hotspot blends Aleppian heritage with Dubai’s dynamic dining scene. Led by head chef Mohammad Orfali, the bistro is known for standout dishes like OB croquettes, shish barak à la gyoza, and the corn bomb, while pastry chefs Wassim and Omar craft inventive desserts from their dedicated pastry kitchen overlooking the dining space.

It all started when the eldest of the three brothers, Mohammad, now 42, scored a low grade in high school, which did not qualify him for higher education back in Aleppo. When the hospitality institute opened its doors in Aleppo in 1995, he directly enrolled in it. A year later, his younger brother Wassim joined him at the institute.

“He told me, 'Wassim, you don’t know what the future holds. I will specialise in food and you specialise in sweets. You never know, maybe in the future we could open a restaurant'," said Mohammad.

“Honestly, I wasn’t good at studying either,” added the 40-year-old middle brother. “Like any Arab Syrian family, our parents preferred that their son become a doctor or an engineer. Especially around three decades ago, families did not consider it impressive for their son to become a cook.”

Nonetheless, all three siblings paved successful careers in the culinary world. The youngest, Omar, followed their footsteps in 2008, while he was still in ninth grade.

His first career attempt was to become a florist, but the job he landed at a neighbouring flower shop only lasted for a day and a half. “I told the owner I was going out for a break and never came back,” said the 30-year-old.

Unlike his brothers, Omar learned the art of pastry-making from working at factories, restaurants, and hotels. It all started after he visited Wassim at the pastry factory he worked for in Aleppo. “I saw how they made cakes, pouring cream and adding chocolate, and I found it fascinating. I told Wassim I wanted to learn and get into this profession. I thought about it a lot and even dreamed of it.”

He started at a factory in Aleppo in 2008, then travelled to Lebanon to study pastry making in 2011, and in 2013, he followed his older brother to Dubai.

Two years later, the trio held a three-day masterclass at ICCA in Dubai Knowledge Village. “Several students asked why we didn’t open our own shop or restaurant?” said Wassim.

Driven by the profound public demand, they secured a location at Al Wasl 51.

“At first, it was a pastry shop, but then Mohammad decided to expand it to a restaurant after Covid hit. We started by making salads and sandwiches for takeaway. Then we added pizza to our menu,” explained Wassim.

Their restaurant did not only evolve to becoming the region’s top restaurant, but the brothers are also expanding to new ventures. They are opening a new concept next door called Three Rows. “It will be more of a bistro-style restaurant, featuring our famous pizza and burger, but not just as a typical burger joint. We are still refining the concept with our R&D team,” explained Mohammad.

Furthermore, the Orfali brothers recently launched a Thai concept called Manao just four weeks ago, and they have their eyes set on establishing a culinary school in their hometown to support emerging Syrian chefs.

“The idea is to teach the young generation about our heritage, our food, and everything that comes with it, rather than letting them be influenced by other cuisines,” said Mohammad. “We feel a responsibility towards our country, Syria, and specifically Aleppo. We want to do this to support the community and the Syrian people.”

“Our food is strong and deeply rooted in our culture. The younger generation interested in the food business should focus on presenting it correctly rather than altering it. Fusion is fine, but the authentic flavours should remain,” added Wassim.

Mohammad, formerly a TV chef on Fatafeat culinary channel for almost 11 years, said when he moved to Dubai chasing his dreams, little did he know he would be establishing an award-winning restaurant a few years later. When asked about the secret to their restaurant’s continued success after winning the award on Tuesday night, he said: “I think we love people, and they love us. This is the secret. We are here because people are looking for us. Don’t ask me how we do it — I don’t know, but we make it possible.”

Dubai's Trèsind Studio, led by chef Himanshu Saini, secured the second spot for the 2025 awards, followed by Dubai's Kinoya at third and Cairo's Khufu's at the fourth spot, which was also named Egypt's best restaurant. Shams El Balad in Amman (eighth) was recognized as Jordan's top restaurant, while Bahrain's Fusions by Tala (sixth) and Lebanon's Em Sherif in Beirut (ninth) took home top honours for their respective countries. Marble in Riyadh (16) was crowned Saudi Arabia's best restaurant, while La Grande Table Marocaine in Casablanca (22) earned Morocco's top spot. Tunisia also made its mark with Le Golfe in La Marsa (44) securing the title of the best restaurant in the country. Special award winners included Bahraini chef Tala Bashmi, who received the Estrella Damm N.A. Chefs' Choice Award for her contributions to modern Middle Eastern gastronomy, and Dubai's Boca (12), which won the Sustainable Restaurant Award for its eco-conscious practices. Omar Shihab, the visionary behind Boca, was honoured with the Icon Award for his leadership in responsible dining. Spanish pastry chef Carmen Rueda Hernandez was named MENA's Best Pastry Chef, while Yasmina Hayek of Em Sherif group won the Best Female Chef Award. Dubai's Ossiano received the Art of Hospitality Award, and Casablanca's Table 3, led by chef Fayçal Bettioui, was recognised as the American Express One To Watch. Also recognised at the awards was Riyadh's Aseeb Restaurant. Its founder and chef, Abdulrahman Albabtain, spent 25 years in banking before deciding to revive his childhood memories through food. "I was always with my mother in the kitchen, learning how to cook and exploring the world's exotic spices," said the 48-year-old Saudi. After marrying his wife, Arwa, the pair decided to open Aseeb, offering traditional Saudi dishes with a modern touch. Aseeb was ranked number 39.