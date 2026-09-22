The perfect pairing for luqaimat, chebab and khameer? Russian producers have the answer

Russian producers are offering new flavour pairings for familiar desserts - natural jam made from Siberian pine cones and cedar nuts, free from preservatives and artificial additives. Discover how these sweets pair with karak, luqaimat and chebab - and why they have earned the "Made in Russia" status.

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What could be better than time spent over a cup of aromatic tea with your favourite sweets? Perhaps only one thing - if those sweets are natural and free from preservatives and artificial additives. Traditional Russian desserts, crafted by nature itself, will delight your taste buds and become the perfect addition to the tea traditions.

Taiga Storeroom: Wholesome Jam Made from the Cones of Siberian Coniferous Trees

Born in the heart of Siberia, the brand Taiga Storeroom is renowned for its delicious, high-quality products made according to the special recipes of their ancestors. The brand's products are certified under the "Made in Russia" programme, confirming their compliance with strict standards of quality and authenticity.

The curious jams made from Siberian tree cones and berries not only boast a bright flavour and aroma, but are also incredibly wholesome, as they are produced using a unique recipe that preserves the properties gifted by nature. Pine cones are rich in essential oils, while cedar nuts are known for their nutritional value.

The range includes pine cone jam with cedar nuts, available at Yas Mall, Republic Gastro Pub, and Jabel Beach Ali Resorts.

Siberian jam attracts people from all corners of the world - it has won fans in China, Estonia, Slovakia and Kazakhstan. Even a Michelin-starred restaurant in Denmark purchases products from Taiga Storeroom. The list of consumers is constantly growing - negotiations are underway with Uzbekistan, Serbia, and Vietnam. The products are also in demand in the UAE, where the jam has been exported since June 2026.

Family and Farm: Natural Honey with the Taste of Berries

Family and Farm offers creamed honey - a product with an unusual texture and a surprisingly delicate taste. The company's products also hold the "Made in Russia" certificate, confirming that the honey meets the high standards required for export-oriented goods.

The pride of Family and Farm lies in its own apiaries, where bees produce honey from ecologically clean wild herbs.

Hand-made creamed honey spreads perfectly on bread and serves as an exquisite addition to pastries and cheeses. The range of flavours will satisfy any preference - from classic honey to variations with natural berry syrup, giving desserts a special freshness.

Since 2022, Family and Farm products have been supplied to China, confirming the high quality and demand for Russian natural sweets on the international market.

The farm operates on the principles of organic production without compromise: the soil is nourished only by natural fertilisers produced on the farm itself. The original creamed honey recipe contains no preservatives, colourings or thickeners - only natural honey and syrups made from real berries.

The Perfect Match for Tea Traditions

Tea is not just a drink - it is a symbol of hospitality, a ritual that unites generations. Karak, with its spicy aroma of cardamom and saffron, is rightly considered the main symbol of tea drinking. Yet in recent years, new trends - matcha and hojicha - have been steadily gaining ground alongside it, especially among the younger generation. And with such tea - whether it is traditional karak or modern matcha - one always craves something special: a sweet that enhances the flavour of the drink rather than overpowering it.

Natural sweets from Russia - jam made from Siberian cones and berry creamed honey - are created exactly for this. Their natural sweetness and unique flavour notes harmonise perfectly with the spicy aroma of cardamom and saffron in karak, add a soft berry freshness to matcha, and a warm caramel depth to hojicha. A spoonful of such jam or honey on a saucer next to a cup of karak is not just a dessert, but a new taste experience that reveals a familiar drink from an unexpected side.

Natural Sweets for Your Favourite Desserts

Luqaimat with date syrup, chebab with honey, khameer with cheese - these flavours are familiar to everyone. But what if you add something new to them?

Russian natural sweets open up new facets of familiar desserts. Jam made from Siberian berries and cones, as well as berry creamed honey, pair perfectly with luqaimat, chebab and khameer: their natural texture, thickness and absence of preservatives make these desserts even richer and more wholesome. This is the choice of those who value quality and care about their health without giving up their favourite flavours. And for those who love experimentation, jam made from pine cones with cedar nut kernels will be a true revelation - its tart, resinous taste with nutty notes will add a completely new dimension to familiar desserts.

The "Made in Russia" Certificate: A Benchmark for Conscious Choice

The products of both companies are certified under the "Made in Russia" programme - a mark of authenticity valued by buyers around the world. But what exactly lies behind this label? It is not merely a formality, but the result of voluntary certification confirming that the products meet strict standards of quality and reliability.

For buyers in the UAE, where the market is saturated with all kinds of offerings, "Made in Russia" becomes a kind of benchmark. It guarantees that you are looking at a genuine Russian product, created in compliance with all norms and requirements - not a counterfeit or a product of dubious origin. Such a mark helps you make a conscious choice in favour of a trusted product, rather than relying solely on the appearance of the packaging.

For those who value naturalness and care about their health, the "Made in Russia" certificate is an additional confirmation that the product is safe. This is especially important in the food category, where composition, the origin of ingredients and the absence of artificial additives come to the fore. Jam made from wild Siberian berries and cones, and honey with natural berry additives - this is exactly the case where the quality mark confirms what you can already taste: you are looking at a genuine local product, created with respect for tradition and nature.