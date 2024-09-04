E-Paper

Tatel Dubai Review: A Spanish brunch extravaganza

The "Entre Amigos" brunch is exactly what the city needs

By Sufeena Hussain

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 9:59 AM

Last updated: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 10:00 AM

Dubai’s favourite new Spanish spot, Tatel, has introduced a Saturday brunch that promises an unforgettable feast and party experience. The "Entre Amigos" brunch, translating to ‘between friends’, is exactly what the city needs and exactly what we were looking for.

A Fun-Filled Experience


From the moment we arrived, the atmosphere was vibrant and welcoming. The service and staff were superb, ensuring that our large group felt right at home. The food and beverages were flowing continuously, and the quality of the cuisine was outstanding. We indulged in their new brunch and left thoroughly impressed.

A Culinary Journey Through Spain

The brunch takes place from 1pm to 4pm and offers an unforgettable afternoon filled with incredible food, live entertainment, and upbeat sounds by DJ Gina V and Loup Mousa. Adding to the excitement, percussionist Matteo delivered a high-energy performance that got the crowd in the mood and dancing.

Starters to Share

Tatel's brunch menu is designed for sharing and includes a variety of hearty starters that transport you straight to the bustling streets of Spain. Highlights include:

•Tortilla TATEL

•Croquetas TATEL

•Patatas TATEL

•Gazpacho Tradicional

•Ostras Crujientes

•Tartar Del Mar

•Aguacate al Ajillo

Mouth-Watering Mains

When it came to the main courses, we were spoilt for choice. Each dish represents a different region of Spain, offering a true gastronomic adventure. Options included:

•Arroz con Pulpo (Creamy Octopus Rice)

•Falso Risotto des Setas (Semolina Risotto with Seasonal Mushrooms)

•Lubina (Sea Bass Filet in Green Sauce)

•Filete de Costilla (Rib-Eye Steak)

Sweet Endings

To conclude the meal on a sweet note, we had Tatel's world-famous Tarta de Queso (cheesecake with berries coulis) and delightful churros, the perfect way to wrap up the brunch experience.

The After Party

For those who want to keep the celebrations going, the Entre Amigos after-party runs from 4pm to 6pm with live entertainment.

A Venue of Understated Luxury

Located on Dubai Boulevard, Tatel is a collaboration between sports legends Rafael Nadal, Pau Gasol, and Cristiano Ronaldo. The venue itself is a testament to understated luxury, with warmly lit interiors and colourful accents that create an inviting space—perfect for a summer brunch with friends.

Conclusion

Overall, our dining experience at Tatel was so much fun. If you're a culinary enthusiast looking to explore Spanish cuisine in a lively and luxurious setting, the Entre Amigos brunch at Tatel is a must-visit.

Details:

Location: TATEL, Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection

Date: Every Saturday

Time: 1pm to 4pm

Price: Valencia (soft beverages) – Dh375 per person

Ibiza (House beverages) – Dh465 per person

Madrid (Premium and mixed beverages ) – Dh495 per person

Dubai (Premium beverages and bubbly) – Dh725 per person

After Party: from 4pm to 6pm

Catch up with Sufeena Hussain via Instagram; her handle is @Sufeena

