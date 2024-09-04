Tatel Dubai Review: A Spanish brunch extravaganza

Huda AlHadhrami, Deputy Head of Empowerment and Inclusion at VFS Global, wants to help people be the best version of themselves
Dubai’s favourite new Spanish spot, Tatel, has introduced a Saturday brunch that promises an unforgettable feast and party experience. The "Entre Amigos" brunch, translating to ‘between friends’, is exactly what the city needs and exactly what we were looking for.
A Fun-Filled Experience
From the moment we arrived, the atmosphere was vibrant and welcoming. The service and staff were superb, ensuring that our large group felt right at home. The food and beverages were flowing continuously, and the quality of the cuisine was outstanding. We indulged in their new brunch and left thoroughly impressed.
A Culinary Journey Through Spain
The brunch takes place from 1pm to 4pm and offers an unforgettable afternoon filled with incredible food, live entertainment, and upbeat sounds by DJ Gina V and Loup Mousa. Adding to the excitement, percussionist Matteo delivered a high-energy performance that got the crowd in the mood and dancing.
Starters to Share
Tatel's brunch menu is designed for sharing and includes a variety of hearty starters that transport you straight to the bustling streets of Spain. Highlights include:
•Tortilla TATEL
•Croquetas TATEL
•Patatas TATEL
•Gazpacho Tradicional
•Ostras Crujientes
•Tartar Del Mar
•Aguacate al Ajillo
Mouth-Watering Mains
When it came to the main courses, we were spoilt for choice. Each dish represents a different region of Spain, offering a true gastronomic adventure. Options included:
•Arroz con Pulpo (Creamy Octopus Rice)
•Falso Risotto des Setas (Semolina Risotto with Seasonal Mushrooms)
•Lubina (Sea Bass Filet in Green Sauce)
•Filete de Costilla (Rib-Eye Steak)
Sweet Endings
To conclude the meal on a sweet note, we had Tatel's world-famous Tarta de Queso (cheesecake with berries coulis) and delightful churros, the perfect way to wrap up the brunch experience.
The After Party
For those who want to keep the celebrations going, the Entre Amigos after-party runs from 4pm to 6pm with live entertainment.
A Venue of Understated Luxury
Located on Dubai Boulevard, Tatel is a collaboration between sports legends Rafael Nadal, Pau Gasol, and Cristiano Ronaldo. The venue itself is a testament to understated luxury, with warmly lit interiors and colourful accents that create an inviting space—perfect for a summer brunch with friends.
Conclusion
Overall, our dining experience at Tatel was so much fun. If you're a culinary enthusiast looking to explore Spanish cuisine in a lively and luxurious setting, the Entre Amigos brunch at Tatel is a must-visit.
Details:
Location: TATEL, Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection
Date: Every Saturday
Time: 1pm to 4pm
Price: Valencia (soft beverages) – Dh375 per person
Ibiza (House beverages) – Dh465 per person
Madrid (Premium and mixed beverages ) – Dh495 per person
Dubai (Premium beverages and bubbly) – Dh725 per person
After Party: from 4pm to 6pm
Catch up with Sufeena Hussain via Instagram; her handle is @Sufeena
ALSO READ:
Huda AlHadhrami, Deputy Head of Empowerment and Inclusion at VFS Global, wants to help people be the best version of themselves
Peter Davos’ scuba diving journey at DiveCampus
The event promises to be a dynamic platform for learning, networking, and growth
While it appears to be harmless, it’s best to avoid testing it out intentionally
But, it’s time to do away with defining groups by generation
In a world where tradition often dictates the roles women play, Zamzam and Ghala Al Hammadi, guided by their lionhearted mother Nada Al Nuaymi, are shaping the future of Arab women in combat sports
The duo brings Nigeria’s rich culture and operates out of two continents with a head office in the UAE and its branch offices in Abuja and Lagos
How Tanzanian-born Emirati woman Dr Hardika Asser is breaking the glass ceiling