There are few sensible reasons to venture outdoors during a Dubai summer‭. ‬Dining‭, ‬however‭, ‬is one of them‭.‬

On one particularly balmy evening‭, ‬we headed to J1‭ ‬Beach‭, ‬which continues to quietly cement itself as Dubai’s most compelling collection of beach clubs and serious restaurants‭. ‬It’s a destination that understands the difference between expensive and exceptional‭. ‬This visit also happened to coincide with World Caviar Day‭ ‬—‭ ‬a celebration I confess had somehow escaped my diary until now‭.‬

It did‭, ‬however‭, ‬remind me of my neighbour back in the tiny Northumberland village of Glanton‭, ‬whose enduring claim to fame is being‭, ‬as far as anyone can establish‭, ‬still the village’s No‭. ‬1‭ ‬caviar dealer‭. ‬It’s the sort of distinction only a village of a hundred people could produce with complete sincerity‭.‬

Back to Sakhalin‭, ‬Dubai‭. ‬Inside‭, ‬an impressive display of crushed ice showcases the day’s catch like a jeweller exhibiting diamonds‭, ‬while an energetic open kitchen hums reassuringly in the background‭. ‬The soundtrack‭ ‬deserves its own round of applause too‭. ‬Mercifully‭, ‬it sits at a volume that still permits the increasingly endangered art of conversation‭.‬

Then I saw some enormous crabs‭. ‬You don’t so much notice them as become aware that they are quietly judging you from their tank‭. ‬Monumental specimens from Kamchatka‭, ‬each one looking capable of negotiating its own release‭.‬

As it was World Caviar Day‭, ‬the festivities began immediately‭. ‬We were greeted by what can only be described as a roaming caviar‭ ‬sommelier‭ ‬—‭ ‬or perhaps a pharmaceutical representative for the extremely wealthy‭ ‬—‭ ‬complete with a polished silver caviar bucket strapped around his waist‭. ‬With the precision of a Swiss pharmacist dispensing medicine‭, ‬he expertly layered generous spoonfuls of caviar onto delicate blinis with crème fraîche‭. ‬It was utterly unnecessary‭. ‬Which‭, ‬of course‭, ‬made it utterly wonderful‭.‬

The parade of dishes that followed celebrated top-notch ingredients rather than culinary gymnastics‭. ‬Precision-cut cucumber arrived crowned with generous helpings of caviar‭. ‬Then came an outstanding tuna otoro‭, ‬gloriously rich without becoming heavy‭, ‬followed by beautifully fresh oysters lifted by an addictive shiso dressing that demanded every drop be mopped up‭.‬

Eventually‭, ‬the Kamchatka crab I’d spied on arrival evening made its entrance‭. ‬Sweet‭, ‬delicate and worth the anticipation‭.‬

A bowl of rigatoni‭, ‬brightened with lemon zest and finished with another indulgent flourish of caviar‭, ‬demonstrated that simplicity remains one of the hardest things to execute well‭. ‬

Dessert offered welcome relief from the richness‭. ‬Seasonal Uzbek fruits‭, ‬surprisingly fragrant Abu Dhabi raspberries and an exceptional peach mochi‭ ‬—‭ ‬“it’s peach season‭,‬”‭ ‬chef Aleksei Vershinin reminded us‭ ‬—‭ ‬brought everything to a graceful close‭. ‬My wife was particularly taken with the miniature chocolate crab accompanying the petits fours‭, ‬insisting it was almost too charming to eat‭. ‬Almost‭.‬

Sakhalin isn’t simply another fashionable address on Dubai’s dining circuit‭. ‬It is a restaurant built around first-class produce‭, ‬confident cooking and understated luxury‭. ‬As the temperatures become more forgiving‭, ‬its terraces overlooking J1‭ ‬Beach will again become some of the city’s most coveted tables‭.‬

Hero dish‭:‬‭ ‬

Kamchatka King Crab‭ ‬—‭ ‬Sweet‭, ‬delicate and worth the prolonged eye contact from across the tank‭. ‬The otoro tuna ran it remarkably close‭ ‬–‭ ‬9.5‭/‬10

The senses:

An elegant room with gleaming seafood displays‭, ‬an open kitchen that hums‭, ‬and music set at the radical notion of conversation level‭. ‬‭ ‬–‭ ‬8‭/‬10

Menu curation‭: ‬

A confident celebration of exceptional ingredients‭. ‬Russian and Japanese influences meet Mediterranean‭ ‬restraint‭, ‬with caviar woven through the menu as seasoning‭. ‬–‭ ‬9‭/‬10

Service‭: ‬

Warm‭, ‬polished and effortlessly professional‭. ‬The roaming caviar steward deserves a category of his own‭. ‬–‭ ‬9‭/‬10