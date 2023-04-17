Review: Break your fast with Iftar at the Armani Hotel Dubai

The cross-cultural Iftar served up at Armani/Pavilion is top notch

by Ambica Sachin Published: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 6:37 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 6:39 PM

Breaking a day-long fast under the towering shadows of the mighty Burj Khalifa is as Dubai as it can get during Ramadan. And the Armani/Pavilion’s contemporary Iftar experience under the stars skilfully weaves tradition and modernity to offer up a culinary journey unlike any other.

We amble into the al fresco area of the luxury Armani Hotel on a recent evening, a little after the Iftar gong had sounded only to find ourselves caught in a sea of people. It seemed like one of those days when everybody collectively had decided to break their fast at the Armani/Pavilion.

The outdoor setting — with some of the tables offering a more serene look into The Dubai Fountain — had a mesmerizing feel especially as the sun set and the Burj Khalifa towering above us was illuminated in a myriad laser shades.

Great quality food is a given in most Dubai establishments today. Even then we have to admit we were pleasantly wowed by the exceptional quality of the cross-cultural dishes laid out before us. Truly a spectacular feat considering many restaurants tend to let the quality out of the window whenever a massive quantity is involved.

Only the logistics remained to be managed, considering all the food stations had long lines and the kitchen staff were kept on their toes, with dishes being constantly replenished to keep up with the demand.

With so many people milling around, the Iftar had a certain communal feel about it. Each of the food stations featured signature flavours from the luxury hotel’s award-winning restaurants including the Italian Ristorante and Indian Amal.

The fresh-off-the kitchen counter sushi from Armani/Hashi and some super soft bread from the Italian kitchen that still retained its pillowy texture despite being left out in the open air bore testimony to the skill of the kitchen staff.

The kids’ section with onion rings and mini burgers from what we could spy, seemed to be extra busy and not exactly teeming with the little people alone.

A decadent dessert counter (the highlights being the candy hued varq infused mithai, orange blossom macaroons and a heavenly mini chocolate tart) brings the Iftar to a sweet ending with traditional coffee vendors plying hot cups of caffeine shots for those inclined.

The food is exceptionally brilliant, even if some of the stations can be too busy for you to even venture a stray hand in.

We suggest you opt for a more serene table overlooking The Dubai Fountains, rather than the ones close to the food counters, to keep yourself away from the crowd and the ever mobile staff.

The service is again excellent (considering the sheer crowd) with tables cleared constantly and cutlery rearranged by the hawk-eyed staff even if you as much as interchange the spoon with the fork. If you are in the mood for some quality fare and don't mind testing your patience a bit, then the Armani/Pavilion is for you.

Iftar at Armani/Pavilion is on daily from sunset until 9pm for Dh365 per person including water, Ramadan juice and soft drinks and Dh185 for kids aged 6-11.