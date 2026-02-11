Restaurant Review: Helios delivers Mediterranean comfort by the sea

Helios is the kind of restaurant that resets your internal clock. Time stretches, conversations linger, and meals are never rushed. Set on the shoreline at Anantara World Islands, it captures the spirit of the Aegean with an ease that feels natural, breezy, light, and effortlessly indulgent. Whitewashed interiors open onto a wide beach terrace, where the sea glints in the foreground and Dubai’s skyline shimmers in the distance.

This is a place that rewards taking your time. Lunch arrives gently, built around Mediterranean comfort and freshness. Start with the burrata, soft and creamy, paired with sweet heirloom tomatoes, ripe peaches and roasted pine nuts, finished with a glossy balsamic reduction and a whisper of hot honey that brings everything into balance. It’s generous without being heavy, the kind of dish that sets the tone for what follows.

The fried calamari is exactly what you want it to be: crisp, light and golden, with a clean crunch that gives way to tender squid, lifted by sharp lemon wedges and a properly made tartar sauce. It’s unfussy, confident, and gone far too quickly.

For something more substantial, the chicken souvlaki delivers pure comfort. The chicken is well-marinated and grilled until juicy, served with cooling tzatziki and warm pita, satisfying and executed with care. It’s the kind of dish that feels familiar, but done well enough that you notice.

Dinner is where Helios really comes into its own. As the light softens and the pace slows even further, the kitchen leans into seafood and fire. The whole seabass is a standout: beautifully cooked, delicate yet substantial, paired with a sweet caper cream sauce that adds richness without overpowering the fish. Crispy potatoes bring texture, while smoked eggplant adds depth and warmth, a thoughtful, well-balanced plate that feels both comforting and refined.

Across the menu, there’s a clear respect for ingredients and restraint. Grilled meats, fresh seafood, house-made pastas and pizzas all make appearances. This is Mediterranean cooking that understands pleasure, food designed to be shared, revisited, and enjoyed slowly.

Hero dish‭:‬‭ Whole seabass with sweet caper cream‭, ‬crispy‭ ‬

potatoes and smoked eggplant‭ ‬—‭ ‬beautifully cooked‭, ‬balanced and quietly indulgent‭.‬

Senses: Breezy, sun-washed and unhurried, with a genuine island rhythm and uninterrupted sea views.

Menu curation: Mediterranean classics done with restraint and confidence, designed for sharing and lingering rather than rushing.

Service: Relaxed yet attentive, warm without being intrusive, perfectly matched to the pace of the setting.

Overall score: 8.5/10

Location: Helios at Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort