Restaurant Review: Dinner by Heston Blumenthal is a time machine on a plate

The experience reimagines British cuisine like never before

Published: Fri 14 Nov 2025, 5:26 PM

  • By:
  • James Knight-Pacheco

Dinner by Heston‮ ‬Blumenthal isn’t‮ ‬just a restaurant‭.‬‮ ‬It’s‮ ‬a time machine‭.‬‮ ‬You’re‮ ‬not eating a meal‭,‬‮ ‬you’re‮ ‬taking part in an edible story‭, ‬where every course is rooted in British culinary history and reimagined through the mind of a‭ ‬modern genius‭, ‬the world renown chef‭, ‬Heston Blumenthal‭!‬‮ ‬

Let’s‮ ‬be honest‭:‬‮ ‬as a chef who has been following‮ ‬its‮ ‬twin in London‭,‬‮ ‬expectations were sky-high‭.‬‮ ‬And when you walk in‭, ‬you can say‭,‬‭ ‬this a gastronomic playground‭!‬‮ ‬

The space is theatre in motion‭. ‬A grand entrance‭, ‬hushed acoustics‭, ‬polished‮ ‬wood‮ ‬and copper details‭,‬‮ ‬it all speaks of confidence‭. ‬The service team is as refined as the food‭. ‬Nothing robotic‭, ‬nothing overly rehearsed‭. ‬Just warmth and razor-sharp delivery‭.‬‮ ‬You’re‮ ‬made to feel like you belong here‭.‬‮ ‬

This is dining that plays with all your senses‭. ‬The kitchen is calm but precise‭. ‬The lights rise and fall with the pace of your‭ ‬evening‭. ‬Even the giant copper pineapple used for roasting tells a story‭.‬‮ ‬

In terms of the menu‭, ‬we had to go for the classics‭, ‬which the team have encyclopaedic knowledge of‭.‬‮‬

But the moment the Meat Fruit‭ -‬‮ ‬a mandarin that slices into silky chicken liver parfait‭ - ‬arrived‭,‬‮ ‬I knew this would be different‭. ‬This was nostalgia and technique in perfect balance‭. ‬And just when you thought it‮ ‬couldn’t‮ ‬be topped‭, ‬the Tipsy Cake rolled in‭, ‬a slow-roasted pineapple dripping in caramel and drama‭.‬‮ ‬

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal makes you think‭, ‬makes you feel‭, ‬and most importantly‭,‬‮ ‬it takes you into another world‭.‬‮ ‬That’s‮ ‬what great restaurants do‭.