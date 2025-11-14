Restaurant Review: Dinner by Heston Blumenthal is a time machine on a plate

The experience reimagines British cuisine like never before
Dinner by Heston Blumenthal isn’t just a restaurant. It’s a time machine. You’re not eating a meal, you’re taking part in an edible story, where every course is rooted in British culinary history and reimagined through the mind of a modern genius, the world renown chef, Heston Blumenthal!
Let’s be honest: as a chef who has been following its twin in London, expectations were sky-high. And when you walk in, you can say, this a gastronomic playground!
The space is theatre in motion. A grand entrance, hushed acoustics, polished wood and copper details, it all speaks of confidence. The service team is as refined as the food. Nothing robotic, nothing overly rehearsed. Just warmth and razor-sharp delivery. You’re made to feel like you belong here.
This is dining that plays with all your senses. The kitchen is calm but precise. The lights rise and fall with the pace of your evening. Even the giant copper pineapple used for roasting tells a story.
In terms of the menu, we had to go for the classics, which the team have encyclopaedic knowledge of.
But the moment the Meat Fruit - a mandarin that slices into silky chicken liver parfait - arrived, I knew this would be different. This was nostalgia and technique in perfect balance. And just when you thought it couldn’t be topped, the Tipsy Cake rolled in, a slow-roasted pineapple dripping in caramel and drama.
Dinner by Heston Blumenthal makes you think, makes you feel, and most importantly, it takes you into another world. That’s what great restaurants do.